TR-069 To TR-369: Why Broadband Providers Are Making The Move

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Broadband subscribers increasingly judge their service not only by connection speed, but by the quality and reliability of their in-home Wi-Fi experience. With connected homes supporting Wi-Fi 6/7, mesh networks and a growing number of smart devices, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) need greater visibility, faster troubleshooting and more intelligent ways to manage increasingly complex home networks.

For nearly two decades, TR-069 CWMP has provided a reliable standard for remote CPE management. However, its session-based architecture was designed for an earlier generation of broadband services. As operators move towards real-time network intelligence, proactive support and new managed services, TR-369 USP (User Services Platform) provides the architecture required for the next stage of broadband management.

Unlike TR-069's session-based communication model, TR-369 supports event-driven messaging over protocols such as MQTT, WebSockets and STOMP. This enables faster communication between devices and management systems and provides operators with more immediate visibility into device and network conditions.

TR-369 also introduces a multi-controller architecture, enabling different systems to securely interact with the same gateway. Provisioning platforms, Wi-Fi optimization solutions, analytics systems and subscriber self-care applications can each access the information and capabilities they require.

Another major advantage is Bulk Data Telemetry. High-frequency performance data can be delivered to analytics and Business Intelligence platforms, giving operators greater insight into historical trends and recurring service issues. Combined with automation and AI-driven analytics, this can help identify problems before they generate subscriber complaints, reduce support time and minimize unnecessary technician visits.

TR-369 can also support new revenue opportunities. Granular access controls enable operators to securely integrate third-party applications and introduce value-added services such as cybersecurity, parental controls and advanced Wi-Fi management.

Importantly, moving to TR-369 does not require replacing an entire installed CPE base at once.

Friendly Technologies enables broadband providers to manage TR-069 and TR-369 devices through a unified platform, supporting a phased migration strategy. Compatible devices can operate with both CWMP and USP agents, allowing operators to gradually move capabilities such as telemetry, Wi-Fi analytics and real-time support to USP while maintaining existing TR-069 services.

For broadband providers, TR-369 is therefore more than a protocol upgrade. It creates a foundation for real-time visibility, proactive service management, automation and new digital-home services -while providing a practical path for evolving existing networks towards the next generation of broadband management.

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