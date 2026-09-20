Advanced Pain Care Strengthens Austin-Area Care With New Physicians And Expanded Physical Therapy At 360 Location

Advanced Pain Care

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Pain Care, a provider of pain management services in Central Texas, has expanded its clinical team and services at its 360 location. The expansion reflects the practice's continued effort to provide accessible care to patients throughout the Austin area.The practice has added two new physicians to its team of specialists: Dr. Isela Werchan, MD, and Dr. Roslyn Migdale, MD, DC. Both physicians bring clinical backgrounds in diagnosing and treating chronic and acute pain conditions, and their addition marks a notable expansion for the practice's local presence.The new providers join Advanced Pain Care's existing team of pain management physicians, giving patients in Austin and surrounding communities additional access to individualized, evidence-based treatment approaches.Dr. Werchan is an interventional pain medicine physician whose approach focuses on identifying the underlying cause of a patient's pain and building treatment plans tailored to their specific condition. Dr. Migdale is a medical doctor and chiropractor whose integrative approach combines traditional pain management with hands-on musculoskeletal care - an approach that aligns with the practice's broader focus on treating the whole patient rather than isolated symptoms.On-site physical therapy added at the 360 locationAlongside the new physicians, Advanced Pain Care has introduced on-site physical therapy services at its 360 location. The addition allows patients to receive medical pain management and rehabilitative therapy in the same location, rather than coordinating between separate providers, with the goal of supporting mobility, reducing pain, and aiding longer-term recovery. Austin 360 locationThe 360 location now includes a full-service physical therapy clinic, which the practice says removes the need for patients to visit multiple providers for related care. "Advanced Pain Care has always sought to make comprehensive pain care as accessible and effective as possible for the communities we serve," said a spokesperson for Advanced Pain Care. Physical therapy services"Bringing on physicians of this caliber, in addition to the addition of physical therapy services at our 360 location, enables us to provide a truly integrated care experience - from diagnosis through recovery - all under one roof," the spokesperson said. According to the practice, consolidating these services in one location is intended to make it easier for patients to manage their appointments and stay on track with treatment.New and returning patients now have access to the expanded services at the 360 location. Advanced Pain Care describes its approach as multidisciplinary, combining medical expertise, minimally invasive procedures, and rehabilitative therapy with the aim of helping patients toward longer-term relief and improved quality of life.Patients interested in scheduling an appointment with Dr. Werchan or Dr. Migdale, or learning more about the physical therapy offerings at the 360 location, can visit .About APCAdvanced Pain Care in Austin, TX delivers comprehensive, patient-centred treatment for chronic pain conditions. Our multidisciplinary team specializes in Pain Management, Rheumatology, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Opioid Stewardship, Behavioural Health, Physical Therapy, and Pharmacy services. Through evidence-based, minimally invasive solutions and coordinated care, APC helps patients reduce pain, restore function, and improve overall quality of life.

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Advanced Pain Care Strengthens Austin-Area Care with New Physicians and Expanded Physical Therapy at 360 Location News Provided By Advanced Pain Care September 20, 2026, 15:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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