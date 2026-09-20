Rajendra Khare ISACA Gold Member Launches VOTE 'NO' Campaign Ahead Of ISACA's 2026 Governance Vote

The Ballot at a Glance - Two Proposals. One Critical Decision.

Campaign begins as ISACA members prepare to vote on proposed changes to Board terms, quorum and jurisdiction

- Rajendra KhareDELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rajendra Khare, an ISACA Gold Member, has launched a VOTE“NO” campaign ahead of ISACA's 2026 Governance Vote, scheduled to run from 21 September through 30 October 2026. (ReferenceThe campaign concerns governance proposals being presented to eligible ISACA members for voting. According to ISACA, the proposed changes include reducing the member-meeting quorum from 5% to 4%, changing Board terms from one year to three years while retaining the nine-year maximum service period, and re-domesticating ISACA from California to Washington, D.C.The VOTE“NO” campaign is being conducted during the period leading up to and during member voting. Campaign communications are focused on informing ISACA members about the governance vote, the proposed changes and the voting timetable.The campaign includes direct communications with ISACA members and Chapter leadership, publication of campaign information through digital channels, and circulation of visual materials addressing the governance proposals.Khare is an ISACA Gold Member and has been associated with ISACA and its professional community for several years. The campaign is being conducted by Khare in his personal capacity as an ISACA member.Voting is scheduled to begin on 21 September 2026 and continue through 30 October 2026. Eligible members can obtain information about the proposals, voting process and governance documents through ISACA's official Governance and Bylaws Updates.Further information concerning the VOTE“NO” campaign is available through MemberLens.Media ContactRajendra KhareISACA Gold MemberDisclaimer: The views and analysis expressed in this news release are those of Rajendra Khare in his personal capacity as ISACA Gold Member and represent his independent interpretation of the proposed ISACA governance changes. They do not represent the views or position of DQS Certification India Private Limited. They do not represent an official interpretation of ISACA's bylaws or proposals. Readers/ISACA Members are encouraged to review ISACA's official documents and form their own conclusions.( ).

Rajendra Khare

DQS Certification India Pvt. Ltd.

+91 98102 68573

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rajendra Khare ISACA Gold Member Launches VOTE 'NO' Campaign Ahead of ISACA's 2026 Governance Vote News Provided By DQS Certification India Pvt. Ltd. September 20, 2026, 15:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.