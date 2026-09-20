Spiritual Jewelry And Accessories Company Enters A New Chapter Following Acquisition Brokered By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

The completed transaction adds Crystal Light and Sound to Website Closers' growing portfolio of successfully sold e-commerce and digitally operated companies.

- Mike Adams, Business BrokerTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In another quiet but successful transaction, Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage, has successfully facilitated the sale of Crystal Light and Sound, a specialized e-commerce company serving the crystal, sound-healing, meditation, and spiritual wellness markets.The transaction transfers ownership from longtime founders Russell and Beckie Forsyth to buyer Isaac James Ipsen, establishing a new chapter for a business built around carefully sourced products, specialized knowledge, and a distinctive position within the wellness marketplace.The acquisition was completed with the guidance of Website Closers broker Mike Adams, who managed the transaction and helped bring the parties together around the long-term value of the company. For Ipsen, the purchase provides an established platform with a diverse product catalog and a customer base drawn to premium crystals, collectible pieces, spiritual tools, and products used in meditation and energy-focused practices.A Niche Brand Built Around Craftsmanship and CollectibilityCrystal Light and Sound has distinguished itself through a highly curated catalog that includes accessible jewelry and spiritual accessories. Its inventory includes Vogel-style crystal wands, Vogel-Eredyon wands, natural quartz and gemstones, crystal pendulums, Star of David pendants, bracelets, specialty jewelry, energy tools, and works created by recognized crystal artists and designers like Lawrence Stoller.Rather than competing as a broad-based jewelry or crystal retailer, the company developed its identity around specialized products that combine natural artistry, craftsmanship, collectibility, and applications within meditation and spiritual practices. One-of-a-kind and limited-quantity pieces have further differentiated the brand, giving customers access to products that may be difficult to source through conventional retail channels.“Crystal Light and Sound represents the kind of specialized e-commerce business that can develop meaningful value through years of careful curation and customer trust,” said Mike Adams, experienced broker at Website Closers who was key to finalizing this successful closing.“Russell and Beckie created something with a clear identity and a very specific customer base. My job was to communicate those strengths effectively, identify the right buyer, and structure a transaction that gave both sides confidence in the company's next phase.”Riding The Wave of More Than Four Decades of PartnershipThe story behind Crystal Light and Sound is closely connected to the partnership of Russell and Beckie Forsyth. Married for more than 45 years, the couple built their professional lives while raising a family that now includes two sons, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Their careers have crossed entrepreneurship, athletics, music, historic restoration, education, consulting, community involvement, and the wellness field.Under FORSYTH INC, a Texas corporation, the Forsyths established a family of businesses that includes Crystal Light and Sound, the IEL Institute for the Spiritual Arts, Russell Forsyth Consulting, and Custom Crystal Beds. Across these ventures, they have focused on combining commercial experience with their longstanding interest in education, creativity, personal development, and wellness.Beckie has overseen Crystal Light and Sound while pursuing an extensive creative and entrepreneurial career. In addition to being a mother and grandmother, she has worked as an artist, musician, singer, nonprofit leader, community activist, event planner, and entrepreneur. She is also part of the musical duo Heartistry, which produced an award-nominated album. Her previous entrepreneurial projects have included a spice company, personal organization consulting, and a historic restoration business.Russell brought a complementary combination of craftsmanship and business experience to their ventures. His early career as an award-winning Historic Restoration Contractor developed the attention to detail that would later influence his work as an educator, consultant, and builder. Through the IEL Institute for the Spiritual Arts, he has focused on educating professionals and individuals interested in metaphysical and wellness practices, while his consulting work has extended from sole proprietors to executives of global companies.“When you have invested this much of your life into building a company, selling it carries a significance that goes beyond the transaction itself,” said Russell and Beckie Forsyth.“Crystal Light and Sound grew from years of learning, creativity, relationships, and a genuine interest in serving people. We are grateful to see the business move forward with Isaac and to know that what we built has an opportunity to continue developing under new ownership.”Positioning the Business for Its Next StageFor buyer Isaac James Ipsen, the acquisition represents an opportunity to take ownership of an established digital commerce platform within a specialized segment of the broader wellness economy. Crystal Light and Sound enters this transition with an existing product portfolio that reaches multiple price points, from everyday accessories and jewelry to limited-production pieces and collectible crystal works.That range provides the business with several potential avenues for future development while preserving the specialized positioning established by its founders. The transaction also gives Ipsen the opportunity to build upon years of product sourcing, brand development, operational knowledge, and customer relationships already embedded in the company.“Russell and Beckie have created a business with history, character, and a product assortment that is impossible to replicate,” said Isaac James Ipsen.“I respect the work that went into establishing Crystal Light and Sound, and I am excited about the opportunity to carry that foundation forward while exploring the next stage of growth for the company.”Mike Adams Guiding the Transaction to CompletionManaging the sale of a niche e-commerce company requires buyers to understand value beyond traditional financial metrics. Brand positioning, supplier relationships, product scarcity, inventory characteristics, intellectual capital, customer loyalty, and the transferability of operating knowledge can all influence buyer confidence and transaction structure.Experienced broker Mike Adams worked with the parties throughout the acquisition process, helping navigate the commercial and operational considerations associated with transferring a founder-led business to new ownership. His experience with digital and Internet-based companies helped establish a structured pathway from buyer engagement through due diligence and closing.“Founder-led acquisitions require careful attention to continuity,” Adams added.“Financial performance matters, but a buyer is also acquiring years of product knowledge, vendor relationships, operating systems, and brand equity. With Crystal Light and Sound, preserving that accumulated value while creating room for the new owner's strategy was an important part of moving the deal toward a successful closing.”The completed transaction adds Crystal Light and Sound to Website Closers' growing portfolio of successfully sold e-commerce and digitally operated companies. For the Forsyths, the sale marks an important milestone after decades spent building businesses around their professional experience and personal interests.For new owner Isaac James Ipsen, it provides the foundation for fresh ownership and the opportunity to develop an established specialty brand for its next generation of customers.With this, another successful closing was achieved through the experience and expertise of Mike Adams and Website Closers. Congratulations to all the parties involved in this successful transaction!Broker ContactMike Adamsbroker/mike-adams/540-921-7403...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Spiritual Jewelry and Accessories Company Enters A New Chapter Following Acquisition Brokered by Website Closers News Provided By Website Closers September 20, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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