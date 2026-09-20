Website Closers Completes Sale Of Global Disc Sports Leader In Milestone Sports E-Commerce Acquisition

Website Closer Business Brokerage

Disc Store acquisition reflects growing investor interest in enthusiast-driven consumer brands combining loyal communities with scalable eCommerce operations.

- Chris Whirrett, company sellerTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Disc Store, one of the world's leading eCommerce retailers serving the Ultimate Frisbee and disc golf markets. The business was acquired by Alex Greif from seller Chris Whirrett in a transaction led by Justin Harris on the sell side and Mike Adams on the buy side.The acquisition marks the next stage of growth for a company that has spent nearly two decades building one of the most recognizable brands in the rapidly expanding disc sports industry.An Industry Pioneer with Nearly Two Decades of Brand LeadershipFew companies have shaped the online disc sports market quite like Disc Store. Originally launched from a college dorm room in Omaha, Nebraska, the company has evolved into one of the industry's largest dedicated retailers, serving customers in more than 190 countries.Throughout its 18-year history, Disc Store has consistently expanded its product offerings while earning a reputation for exceptional customer service, fast fulfillment, and competitive pricing.Today, the business supports a diverse customer base that includes recreational players, competitive athletes, schools, universities, leagues, clubs, retailers, and tournament organizers, making it one of the most influential brands in both Ultimate Frisbee and disc golf.A Vertically Integrated eCommerce PlatformDisc Store's long-term success stems from more than its extensive product catalog. The company has developed a vertically integrated operating model that combines premium third-party inventory with an expanding portfolio of proprietary products.Customers can purchase discs from industry-leading manufacturers, alongside baskets, bags, apparel, accessories, training equipment, and custom merchandise.In addition, Disc Store manufactures and distributes its own branded products while producing customized jerseys and apparel for teams, schools, leagues, and tournaments throughout North America. This balanced business model has strengthened margins, diversified revenue streams, and reinforced customer loyalty.Positioned to Benefit from Continued Industry GrowthParticipation in disc sports has increased steadily over the past decade, fueled by greater accessibility, expanding tournament participation, and growing recreational interest worldwide. Disc Store has capitalized on these trends through strategic merchandising, operational efficiency, and deep engagement within the disc sports community."Disc Store represents exactly the type of business sophisticated buyers look for, an established category leader with strong brand equity, diversified revenue, and a loyal customer base," said Justin Harris, sell-side broker at Website Closers. "Its reputation, operational maturity, and global reach created significant buyer interest throughout the transaction process."Representing the buyer, Mike Adams added:"Businesses with this level of market leadership don't come available often. Disc Store has built an impressive competitive position through years of disciplined execution, and Alex recognized the tremendous opportunity to continue expanding the brand."The Power of Building on an Established FoundationBuyer Alex Greif plans to leverage the company's existing infrastructure while investing in future growth initiatives."Disc Store has become synonymous with quality and reliability in the disc sports community," said Greif. "The business already has exceptional relationships, proprietary products, and worldwide recognition. I'm excited to build upon that foundation while continuing to serve the passionate community that has fueled its success."For seller Chris Whirrett, the transaction concludes an important chapter while ensuring the business remains in capable hands."Disc Store has always been about more than selling equipment. It's been about supporting a growing community and helping athletes enjoy the sports they love," said Whirrett. "Website Closers, Justin Harris, and Mike Adams handled the process with professionalism from beginning to end. Finding the right buyer was incredibly important, and I'm confident the company is positioned for continued success."The successful acquisition of Disc Store reflects growing investor interest in enthusiast-driven consumer brands that combine loyal customer communities with scalable eCommerce operations. Backed by new ownership, a recognized global brand, and a vertically integrated business model, Disc Store is well positioned to expand its leadership within the rapidly growing disc sports market.With this sale, Disc Store is expected to reach new heights and uncharted territories. Congratulations to everyone involved in this successful transition!Broker Contacts:Justin Harrisbroker/justin-harris/205-222-7099Mike Adamsbroker/mike-adams/540-921-7403ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Website Closers Completes Sale of Global Disc Sports Leader in Milestone Sports E-Commerce Acquisition News Provided By Website Closers September 20, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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