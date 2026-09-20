BCR-I Southern Cone Mission Paves The Way For Official Expansion In 2027

Romain R. M. S. Schwertz held talks in Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Mar del Plata, Tandil and Azul on airports, FM, agribusiness, mining and oil.

PARIS, FRANCE, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BCR-i advances in the Southern Cone: July mission to Argentina and Uruguay lays the groundwork for an official expansion in 2027

The Group's attorney-in-fact, Romain R. M. S. Schwertz, held preliminary talks in Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Mar del Plata, Tandil and Azul on airport services, facility management, agribusiness, mining and oil.

The French group BCR-i, chaired by Benoît Crouzatier, today reports the outcome of an international development mission carried out in July 2026 in the Argentine Republic and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay. The tour was led by Romain René Marco Schall Schwertz - attorney-in-fact (fondé de pouvoir) of the holding company and the driving force behind the Group's landing in the region - under the supervision of Michel Sroussi, Director of Development of the International Division.

Already established in Brazil, BCR-i aims to build a services platform across Mercosur, with an immediate focus on Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. The July conversations were not a courtesy visit. Their purpose was to open preliminary contacts with private-sector and public-administration counterparts, in order to assess partnerships, operating models and facility-management opportunities in critical infrastructure.

A tour of five strategic cities

Most of the meetings took place in Buenos Aires and Montevideo, with working visits to Mar del Plata, Tandil and Azul. In each location, three lines of discussion met with what the Group describes as a very strong reception: airport services and transport infrastructure; integrated facility management for major accounts; and operations-and-maintenance solutions applied to agribusiness, mining extraction and the oil chain.

For reasons of competition and commercial confidentiality, BCR-i is not disclosing the identity of those it met. It can, however, state that the tables brought together senior public-sector representatives and, on the private side, leading figures of the regional economies: barons of agriculture, mining and fishing in the areas visited, together with operators with decision-making authority over logistics, port and productive assets.

From first contact to an official mission in 2027

The results of the tour open the way to a second visit, this time of an official nature, planned for 2027. The itinerary under consideration includes the regions of Neuquén and Salta, the Argentine Chaco and the Paraguayan Chaco - territories where the agricultural frontier, mining, hydrocarbons and the need for industrial-scale operational support converge.

“The Southern Cone is not just another market. It is a productive architecture that requires partners able to operate at airports, on the land, in the mine and in the basin. July allowed us to sit down with those who actually move these regional economies. The names remain confidential; the mandate does not: prepare the ground so that BCR-i is in a position to sign and to operate.”

- Romain R. M. S. Schwertz, Attorney-in-Fact, BCR-i

“Our international vocation is built methodically: first the relationship, then the contract. Schwertz's mission, under the strategic direction of the International Division, confirms that there is room for a French approach to facility management - human, technical and responsible - in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.”

- Michel Sroussi, Director of Development, BCR-i International

About BCR-i

BCR-i is an independent French entrepreneurial group, chaired by Benoît Crouzatier, specialised in facility management, industrial and airport-infrastructure maintenance, and related services. Through its International Division, the Group deploys a growth model centred on operational performance, sustainability and the human value of its teams. It has an international footprint and, in Latin America, an active base in Brazil from which it is projecting its extension across the rest of Mercosur.

The International Division is led, on the development side, by Michel Sroussi, and represented on the ground by Romain R. M. S. Schwertz, entrepreneur and diplomat, attorney-in-fact of the holding company.

Press contact

International Division - BCR-i Group

Website:

Reference: Southern Cone Mission - July 2026 / outlook 2027

Interview and further information requests should be directed to the Development Directorate. The names of regional counterparts will not be released.

Romain Schwertz

BCR-i Group

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