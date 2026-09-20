Grow Big Ventures Begins Its Next Chapter Under New Ownership With The Help Of Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

Grow Big Ventures' acquisition highlights growing demand for companies delivering predictable revenue through scalable technology and operational excellence.

- Representative of Grow Big Ventures LLCTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of Grow Big Ventures, a specialized B2B outbound sales infrastructure company, by Biernacki Ventures Inc. The transaction was successfully facilitated by Paul Vartanian, an experienced M&A advisor at Website Closers.The acquisition brings together two organizations focused on scalable business growth and positions Grow Big Ventures to expand its impact in the rapidly evolving sales technology and revenue operations landscape.Building the Infrastructure Behind Predictable RevenueIn today's B2B marketplace, generating qualified sales opportunities requires more than effective marketing-it demands repeatable systems built for long-term scalability. Grow Big Ventures recognized this shift early, developing a business model centered on providing organizations with fully operational outbound email infrastructures rather than traditional agency services.Instead of outsourcing lead generation to third-party vendors, clients receive complete ownership of their outbound ecosystems, including sending domains, prospect databases, messaging frameworks, workflow automations, documentation, and campaign assets. This ownership-first philosophy has enabled businesses to build sustainable internal sales engines capable of producing consistent pipeline growth.A Proven Platform Serving Hundreds of Businesses At Its CoreSince its inception, Grow Big Ventures has partnered with more than 700 B2B organizations spanning industries including software, healthcare, professional services, agencies, and real estate. Through its proprietary systems and operational expertise, the company has helped clients generate more than $40 million in attributed revenue, establishing itself as a trusted provider of outbound sales infrastructure.Another competitive differentiator has been the company's deep relationships within the email deliverability ecosystem. Grow Big Ventures maintains access to specialized technology providers and infrastructure partners that are generally unavailable to the broader marketplace, allowing clients to benefit from enterprise-level capabilities while improving campaign performance and deliverability."Grow Big Ventures built a differentiated business by focusing on infrastructure ownership rather than outsourced marketing services," said Paul Vartanian, veteran broker at Website Closers. "The company's reputation, proprietary operating methodology, and strong track record of client success made it an outstanding acquisition opportunity for a strategic buyer seeking exposure to the rapidly growing revenue operations sector."A Planned Strategic Expansion Under New OwnershipBiernacki Ventures Inc. sees considerable opportunity to build upon Grow Big Ventures' established market position and expand its service offerings."What attracted us to Grow Big Ventures was the strength of its operating model and the measurable value it delivers to clients," said a representative of Biernacki Ventures Inc. "The business has developed scalable systems, exceptional industry relationships, and a reputation for helping organizations create predictable revenue. We look forward to accelerating its next stage of growth."For the team behind Grow Big Ventures LLC, the acquisition represents the successful transition of a business built around long-term client success and operational excellence."From the beginning, our mission was to help companies build sales infrastructure they truly owned rather than rented," said a representative of Grow Big Ventures LLC. "Paul Vartanian and Website Closers managed every aspect of the transaction with professionalism, helping us identify a buyer that shares our long-term vision for the company."The acquisition of Grow Big Ventures underscores the growing demand for businesses that enable predictable revenue generation through scalable technology and operational excellence. With new ownership, established industry partnerships, and a proven infrastructure-first model, Grow Big Ventures is well positioned to continue helping organizations modernize their sales operations and drive sustainable growth in the years ahead.Congratulations to Website Closers and everyone involved on another milestone!Paul Vartanianbroker/paul-vartanian401-529-8899...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Grow Big Ventures Begins Its Next Chapter Under New Ownership With The Help of Website Closers News Provided By Website Closers September 20, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations



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