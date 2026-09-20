Six Decades Of Expertise Enter A New Era As New Owner Acquires Well-Known Philadelphia Electrical Services Company

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

Website Closers managed the deal process, working with buyer & seller on valuation, negotiations, due diligence, transition planning, and closing requirements.

- Doug GrindstaffPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jerry Davis Inc., an established electrical services company serving commercial and residential customers throughout the Philadelphia area, has been acquired by entrepreneur Mack Dube.Website Closers, the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused business brokerage, facilitated the transaction. Experienced M&A brokers Lenny Farber and Doug Grindstaff guided the parties through the sale and ownership transition.The acquisition transfers a business built through nearly six decades of electrical contracting experience from longtime owner Jerry Davis. Under new ownership, the company enters its next chapter with an established regional presence, a broad service portfolio, and extensive experience addressing the electrical requirements of residential properties and complex commercial facilities.A Philadelphia Service Business Built to LastEstablished in 1967, Jerry Davis Inc. provides professional electrical installations, repairs, troubleshooting, and system maintenance. Its capabilities cover routine service assignments as well as larger projects requiring detailed planning, code compliance, power distribution, and coordinated wiring work.Commercial contracting has formed an important part of the company's history. Jerry Davis Inc. has handled electrical work for demanding facilities, including a major nightclub development that required extensive wiring and formal inspection.The company has also completed residential and commercial projects involving service upgrades, lighting, receptacles, panels, transformers, emergency systems, and electrical distribution infrastructure.By serving both market segments, the business developed a diversified operating model supported by repeat service needs and steady regional demand. Its longevity also reflects the relationships Jerry Davis established with property owners, businesses, contractors, and other customers across the broader Philadelphia market.“For close to 60 years, this company has earned its place in the Philadelphia electrical services industry one project and one customer at a time,” said Davis.“Selling the business was an important personal and professional decision. I wanted a buyer who respected the company's history, understood the responsibility involved, and had the drive to move it forward. Mack brought that perspective to the transaction.”Experienced Brokers Making A DifferenceWebsite Closers brokers Lenny Farber and Doug Grindstaff managed the deal process, working with the buyer and seller to address valuation, negotiations, due diligence, transition planning, and closing requirements.Selling a long-established service company involves considerations that extend beyond its financial performance. Customer relationships, trade knowledge, operating procedures, licensing requirements, regional reputation, and continuity all contribute to the underlying value of the business.“Jerry Davis Inc. represented a compelling acquisition opportunity because it combined an essential service category with an operating history that few small businesses achieve,” said Farber.“Jerry created value through decades of work in the Philadelphia market. Our responsibility was to help connect that legacy with a buyer who recognized its strengths and its potential.”Grindstaff added that the company's history and practical capabilities played an important role in positioning the transaction.“A business that has operated since 1967 carries substantial institutional knowledge and market credibility,” said Grindstaff.“Mack approached the opportunity with respect for what Jerry had built and a clear interest in responsible growth. That alignment helped the parties work toward a successful closing and an orderly transition.”Preserving a Six-Decade Business LegacyFor Davis, the completed sale marks the culmination of a long career in electrical contracting. During his ownership, the company remained centered on solving practical electrical needs for clients across Philadelphia, from everyday service work to larger commercial installations.Its history includes changes in building codes, electrical technology, customer expectations, and construction practices. Maintaining operations through those changes required technical knowledge, adaptability, and consistent attention to project execution.With this transfer, the new ownership assumes responsibility for preserving that foundation while preparing the business for its next phase. The acquisition provides the business an established operating platform in an essential skilled-trades sector, along with the opportunity to develop new customer relationships and expand the company's commercial reach.As Jerry Davis Inc. begins its next chapter under new ownership, the transaction demonstrates the lasting value of a business built on skilled workmanship, customer trust, and nearly six decades of service.Website Closers remains committed to helping established business owners protect their legacies, achieve successful exits, and connect with qualified buyers prepared to lead their companies into the future.BUSINESS BROKERSLenny Farberbroker/lenny-farber/516-581-5949Doug Grindstaffbroker/doug-Grindstaff/866-540-4670ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Six Decades of Expertise Enter a New Era as New Owner Acquires Well-Known Philadelphia Electrical Services Company News Provided By Website Closers September 20, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.