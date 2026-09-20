Fruchtman Marketing Secures Its Next Phase Of Growth Through A Successful Handover Brokered By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

The transaction was facilitated by Website Closers, the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused business brokerage, with veteran broker Mike Adams.

- Mike Adams, Business BrokerTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fruchtman Marketing, a full-service marketing and business consulting agency dedicated exclusively to the fine jewelry industry, has been acquired by husband-and-wife team Erin Moyer and Manuel Carballea.The transaction was facilitated by Website Closers, the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused business brokerage, with veteran broker Mike Adams managing the deal.The sale marks a carefully planned ownership transition for founders Ellen and Michael Fruchtman, who built the boutique agency into a recognized marketing partner for independent jewelry retailers, manufacturers, designers, wholesalers, vendors, and trade organizations.Under the new ownership structure, Moyer will serve as Chief Executive Officer, while Carballea will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. The agency will retain the Fruchtman Marketing name, its existing team, and its exclusive focus on the jewelry industry as it relocates its principal operations from Ohio to Miami.Handing Over A 45-Year Business Built on Specialized KnowledgeFounded in 1981, Fruchtman Marketing developed its reputation by combining marketing expertise with practical knowledge of jewelry retail. For more than 30 years, the firm has concentrated exclusively on the fine jewelry sector, giving its team a detailed understanding of jewelry consumers, seasonal purchasing cycles, inventory considerations, retail operations, and the competitive pressures facing independent jewelers.That specialization has allowed Fruchtman Marketing to serve as an outsourced marketing department for its clients. Businesses receive coordinated support from account managers, designers, digital strategists, social media professionals, media planners, developers, and retail consultants without having to build each function internally.Its integrated services include marketing strategy, budget development, brand positioning, creative production, media planning and buying, digital advertising, social media management, paid search, search engine optimization, video production, website development, and business consulting.A Business That Started With $750Before establishing the agency, Ellen Fruchtman worked in television production, including an early role alongside Vin Di Bona, creator of“America's Funniest Home Videos.” She later produced a nationally syndicated television program in Miami before continuing her television career in the Midwest.After observing the repetitive advertising methods used by local businesses, Ellen decided she could produce more effective marketing. She left television and launched Fruchtman Marketing with a $750 loan from Michael.During the next 45 years, the Fruchtmans developed the company into a respected industry-specific agency supported by long-standing client relationships, an experienced internal team, and extensive knowledge of jewelry retail.“Michael and I built this company around personal relationships, practical strategy, and a genuine understanding of our clients' businesses,” said Ellen Fruchtman.“Finding successors who respected those principles was essential. Erin and Manny share our commitment to the team and our clients, and we believe they are the right leaders for the agency's future.”Structuring A Leadership Transition For SuccessMichael Fruchtman will retire following the transaction. Ellen will remain actively involved through the end of 2026, working with the incoming owners and supporting important client relationships. She will then continue in an advisory capacity into 2027.New leader Erin Moyer brings more than 20 years of experience in brand strategy, content development, digital innovation, entertainment, media, and global consumer brands. As CEO, she will direct the agency's long-term vision, strengthen the client experience, and expand its strategic capabilities.“What Ellen and Michael created has lasting value because it combines specialized knowledge with consistent personal service,” said Moyer.“Our priority is to protect those strengths while expanding the tools, insights, and strategic resources available to clients.”Manuel Carballea has more than two decades of leadership experience across global communications, software, enterprise sales, customer service, and emerging technologies. As COO, he will oversee operational strategy, financial performance, analytics, and the systems required to support scalable growth.“We see clear opportunities to strengthen the agency's infrastructure without disrupting the qualities that clients value,” said Carballea.“Better analytics, customer segmentation, performance platforms, and responsible AI applications can help our team deliver more actionable information and measurable results.”Fruchtman Marketing has also promoted two longtime leaders. David Turgeon will serve as Chief Client Officer, and Shane O'Neill will become Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. Their expanded roles will preserve valuable institutional knowledge while supporting the new executive structure.A Handover Smoothly Sailed By Website ClosersWebsite Closers, the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused business brokerage, represented the transaction through experienced broker Mike Adams.Adams helped coordinate a sale involving specialized intellectual property, long-standing client accounts, established personnel, and a structured founder transition. His role included maintaining alignment between the sellers and buyers while helping protect operational continuity.“Fruchtman Marketing stood out as an established agency with a defensible market position, experienced personnel, and decades of specialized industry knowledge,” said Adams.“Erin and Manuel offered complementary leadership backgrounds and a clear plan for responsible growth. That alignment made them strong successors for the business Ellen and Michael built.”With the acquisition complete, Fruchtman Marketing will continue serving the jewelry industry under its existing name and service model. The incoming owners plan to preserve the agency's established strengths while investing in digital strategy, analytics, technology, and operational development.Congratulations to all the parties involved in this successful transaction!Broker ContactMike Adamsbroker/mike-adams/540-921-7403...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Fruchtman Marketing Secures Its Next Phase of Growth Through A Successful Handover Brokered by Website Closers News Provided By Website Closers September 20, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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