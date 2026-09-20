'5,000 Evms In Kanpur': DEO Fact-Checks Misleading Report

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 20 (IANS) The District Election Officer (DEO) in Kanpur on Sunday dismissed reports of over 5,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) arriving in Kanpur ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, calling them outright fallacious and misleading.

The Election Officer's fact-check came after social media buzz over widely circulated claims that 5,000 EVMs, accompanied by 12 engineers, were being deployed in Kanpur ahead of the poll schedule for alleged tampering and manipulation of voter data.

Taking cognizance of fallacious claims on social media, the Kanpur Election Officer junked the claims as“factually incorrect and misleading”.

Notably, the high-stakes Assembly elections for Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year, and political parties have already scaled up their public outreach and mobilisation campaigns to woo the electorate.

The DEO said that the First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs in Kanpur Nagar commenced on September 17, 2026, in the presence of representatives from recognized political parties and is proceeding according to the scheduled plan.

The administration clarified that no new EVMs have been brought to Kanpur Nagar from any other location for the First Level Checking process.

“It is clarified that this claim is entirely false and misleading,” said the DEO Kanpur in a post on X.

It further informed that the complete schedule and details of the EVM 'First Level Checking' process have already been widely publicised, and people have been urged not to believe unverified or misleading information circulating on social media and to rely solely on information issued by official sources.

Preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have already started. The poll dates have not been announced yet. Still, the Election Commission is understood to have started preliminary work to conduct seamless, foolproof elections in one of the largest states, heading to polls next year.