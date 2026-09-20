Affirming Its Role In Supporting Saudi Non-Oil Exports: Desert Technologies Showcases Clean Energy And Smart Infrastructure Solutions At Saudi Industry Forum 2026 In Jeddah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – September 20st, 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Desert Technologies (DT), a Saudi company and a leading player in clean energy and smart infrastructure, participated in the Saudi Industry Forum (SIF) 2026, held at the Jeddah Superdome from September 14th to 16th under the patronage of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region.

As a member of the Made in Saudi program and the first Saudi company to manufacture and export photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, DT used its participation to showcase its latest solutions in clean energy and smart infrastructure, alongside its manufacturing capabilities and advanced technologies.

The forum provided a platform for exchanging insights and expertise, exploring cooperation and partnership opportunities, and connecting industry leaders, policymakers and investors. It also highlighted the importance of greater integration across industrial sectors to support the growth and competitiveness of Saudi Arabia's national industrial base.

During the event, DT presented its latest clean energy and smart infrastructure solutions, highlighting its manufacturing capabilities, advanced technologies and role in enabling the industrial sector while supporting the development of more efficient and sustainable infrastructure.

Khaled Alshuwaier, Chief Executive of the Energy Sector at Desert Technologies, said:“Our participation in the Saudi Industry Forum 2026 reflects our commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's industrial and economic development and strengthening the contribution of national companies to building a more competitive and sustainable industrial ecosystem.”

He added that the forum represents an important platform bringing together different stakeholders across the industrial ecosystem, providing opportunities to exchange expertise, develop partnerships and explore new areas of cooperation. Pointing that integration between manufacturing, innovation, advanced technologies and sustainability is a fundamental pillar for building a national industry capable of competing and growing, while strengthening the presence of Saudi-made products in global markets,”.

He emphasized that DT continues to expand its capabilities in local manufacturing, clean energy solutions and smart infrastructure, while advancing technology localization and developing national talent in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. These efforts, he said, support the ability of Saudi companies to expand across local, regional and international markets.

Khaled Alshuwaier also highlighted DT's contribution to strengthening Saudi non-oil exports through the manufacturing and export of photovoltaic solar panels from the Kingdom to more than 30 countries worldwide.

He said:“This reflects the ability of Saudi industry to produce globally competitive, value-added products and supports the Kingdom's efforts to diversify its economy, expand its non-oil export base and strengthen the presence of national products in international markets,”.

DT's participation in the forum underscores its role as a Saudi industrial company integrating manufacturing, innovation, clean energy, advanced technologies and sustainability. The company aims to contribute to building national capabilities that support the transition toward a more diversified and sustainable economy, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The forum also witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at supporting industrial development, localizing technologies and emerging industries, and strengthening cooperation among relevant stakeholders. These initiatives are intended to improve industrial efficiency and enhance the sector's competitiveness.

The forum concluded with an emphasis on the importance of continuing to develop the industrial environment, encouraging investment and innovation, and strengthening cooperation among government entities, the private sector and investors. Such efforts support Saudi Arabia's ambition to consolidate its position as an advanced industrial hub at both the regional and global levels.

Desert Technologies is a Saudi company with a global presence specializing in clean energy, smart infrastructure and industrial technologies. The company has extensive expertise in photovoltaic (PV) solar energy systems manufacturing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and digital energy solutions, with projects implemented in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Desert Technologies is committed to delivering innovative, high-quality and sustainable technologies that contribute to the transformation of the energy sector in Saudi Arabia and internationally, while supporting sustainable development and the localization of advanced technologies.

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