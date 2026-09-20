Guterres Urges International Cooperation At His Last UNGA Session

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called on world leaders to come together for peace, dignity, justice and humanity as they prepare to gather at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, marking his final UNGA as Secretary-General.

In a video message posted on X, Guterres said international cooperation was essential to addressing the challenges facing the world.“This week leaders from all over the world will gather in this same room--the room of the General Assembly of the United Nations. And my message to them is clear: 'Come together for peace, dignity, justice, and humanity. Only with international cooperation can we build a better world. We should never give up on fighting for it,'” he said.

In the same post on X, Guterres said world leaders would soon gather at the UN General Assembly to seek solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.“This is my last #UNGA as Secretary-General and my message is clear: We need international dialogue, cooperation and collective action - now more than ever. I will not give up the fight for a better world for everyone,” he said. Soon, world leaders will gather here at the @UN General Assembly to find solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. This is my last #UNGA as Secretary-General and my message is clear: We need international dialogue, cooperation and collective action - now more than ever.... twitter/v3vs2XCgXz - António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 20, 2026

81st UN General Assembly Details

His remarks come as the UN General Assembly is set to bring together leaders from across the world for discussions on pressing global challenges, with Guterres urging renewed emphasis on dialogue, cooperation and collective action.

According to the website of the United Nations, the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly convenes world leaders to revitalise global cooperation, give a critical push to the Sustainable Development Goals and drive collective action for peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet.

Two key platforms will spotlight action and solutions: the flagship SDG Media Zone produced by the UN Department of Global Communications with dynamic interviews and panel discussions on SDG solutions held from 21–25 September; and the Goals Lounge, convened by the UN Deputy Secretary-General and hosted by the UN Office for Partnerships from 14-25 September, featuring unscripted dialogues, deep dives into vital issues and interactive experiences.

According to the UN website, the General Debate from 22 - 28 September will see world leaders make statements outlining their positions and priorities in the context of complex and interconnected global challenges. Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh will preside over the UN General Assembly's 81st session, under the theme of "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.” The world's biggest diplomatic gathering will see several days of presidents, prime ministers and senior representatives of all 193 UN Member States address the General Assembly from its iconic green marble podium.

Michelle Bachelet Withdraws Bid for UN Chief

The remarks by the UN Chief come as his tenure comes to an end later this year. Meanwhile, as developments follow, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday that Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has withdrawn from the race to become the next United Nations secretary-general, ending her bid to become the first woman to lead the world body in its 80-year history. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)