Asian Games: Elavenil Valarivan Leads India To Two Shooting Silvers

India opened its medal campaign at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with a double-silver performance in shooting, led by an impressive display from Olympian Elavenil Valarivan on Sunday.

The women's 10m Air Rifle event delivered two podium finishes for India, giving the country a strong start on the first full day of competition. Elavenil Valarivan secured silver in the individual final, while Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod combined to claim silver in the team event.

India's Double Silver in 10m Air Rifle

Team Event Silver

India opened its medal account at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combining for a qualification aggregate of 1898.0 points to secure silver in the women's 10m Air Rifle team event. China claimed the gold medal with 1904.2 points, with Wang Zifei (636.8), Han Jiayu (633.8) and Du Yuchen (633.6) making up its gold-winning trio. Hosts Japan finished with the bronze medal after posting a combined score of 1897.1. Sonam led the qualifying effort for India with an outstanding 634.1 to finish third, while Elavenil qualified in seventh place with 633.5. Vidarsa added a solid score of 630.4 to place 12th in the individual rankings and seal the team silver for India.

Valarivan's Individual Final Performance

A few hours later, Valarivan doubled down on India's shooting metal tally as she clinched the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle final continuing India's strong start in shooting at the continental event.

Valarivan finished second behind Japan's Hinata Taichi, who won the gold medal, while South Korea's Ban Hyojin secured the bronze medal.

Elavenil entered the final in impressive form and took the lead after the first series with a score of 53.1. Sonam Maskar, the other Indian shooter in the final, finished her opening series with 52.1 and was placed seventh.

After 10 shots, Elavenil remained on top with a score of 106.0, while Sonam registered 104.2 to sit in joint fifth place.

As the elimination rounds began, Elavenil continued her consistent performance with a 10.6 in her first shot. She followed it with a 10.3, while Sonam also produced strong shots, including a 10.6 and a 10.7.

After 12 shots, Elavenil led the standings with 126.9, while Sonam was fourth with 125.5.

Elavenil maintained her dominance in the final stages, hitting 10.8 and 10.7 in her next two shots to extend her lead with a score of 148.4 after 14 shots. Sonam was fourth at that stage with 146.6.

In the next series, Elavenil scored 10.7 and 10.5 to remain at the top, while Sonam's 9.9 followed by 10.5, saw her finish sixth in the final.

Elavenil continued her excellent run with a 10.6 in her 17th shot and a 10.1 in her 18th to lead with 190.3 points.

She remained ahead after 20 shots with a score of 211.1, with Japan's Hinata Taichi close behind at 210.8.

The Indian shooter was in medal contention after the 21st shot, where she scored 10.5, but Hinata and South Korea's Ban Hyojin kept the pressure on.

After 22 shots, Elavenil moved to second place with a score of 231.9, behind Hinata's 232.2.

With the final shot, Elavenil scored 10.1, while Hinata finished with 10.2 to secure the gold medal. Elavenil settled for silver after a strong display in the final.

Reactions to the Medal Wins

Elavenil Valarivan Dedicates Medals to Support Team

Following her Asian Games double silver medal win, Valarivan expressed happiness at getting a chance to make people close to her happy and dedicated her silver medals to her entire support staff for working tirelessly with her leading up to the continental showpiece.

Speaking to ANI, she said about her medal win, "I think I am still letting it settle in; it is very fresh, of course. I did speak to my family; I spoke to my mentor, my coach, my psychologist, and I could see all happy faces over, and I am very grateful that I gave them the opportunity to be happy."

Elavenil, said that while she had participated in two Olympics and an Asian Games prior to this win, she was never in a position to win a medal. On her Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020, Elavenil finished 16th in individual 10 m air rifle action, while she finished 12th in the mixed team event.

"I am very grateful that I have got the opportunity to play for my country today and win, win a medal for it," she added.

Elavenil pointed out the tireless work of her support team leading up to the competition, making sure she was well-equipped in every aspect of her game and was at her best.

"It is to the support team that I have, I have (the medal dedication), I mean, they have been tirelessly working with me for the past few months, making sure that, you know, I was equipped with each and every aspect of my sport and that I am at my best on the given day. So, I think this goes out to my coach, my psychologist, my nutritionist, my mentor, my SNC (strength and conditioning) and the entire team that has been tirelessly working with me. I think this is for them," added Elavenil.

The shooter expressed faith in the Indian contingent, which has already booked two medals on the opening day, saying that they are going to do their absolute best.

"I am very sure has prepared very well, and they are going to be the epitome of their training, and I wish them all the very, very best of luck," she signed off.

Family's Proud Moment

Also speaking to ANI after Elavenil's medal-winning performances, her father R. Valarivan said the silver medal was a proud moment for the entire family and highlighted the support she received throughout her journey.

"We are very happy, because it is her 12 years' hard work, which paid off. She participated in Olympics, but narrowly she missed an Olympic medal last year. And Asian Games, she got it this year. We are very happy," he said.

R Valarivan said Elavenil's next major goal is to win an Olympic medal.

"Her aim is to get a medal in the Olympics. So, next time definitely she will be getting that one. I seek your wishes and your blessings for her to get a medal in the Olympics," he said.

Elavenil's mother Saroja Valarivan said the family watched the final live and was proud of her performance despite missing out on the gold medal.

"Elavenil Valarivan won this morning. We were watching the match live. She was at the top, meaning there were high hopes of her getting a gold. At the final moment, she secured the silver, but winning silver for India and for Gujarat has made us very happy," she told ANI.

Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod on Her Journey

Meanwhile, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod also expressed happiness at winning silver in the women's 10 m air rifle team event and dedicated her medal to her coach.

Speaking to ANI after the medal win, she said, "I am so happy and so grateful that we have this medal. We got the medal for India, for our country, so I am so proud."

"It took almost eight years to come here to compete at this level. The journey was very difficult; I had to make a lot of sacrifices, a lot of... I had to face a lot of failures. So the journey was very difficult for me, but I was not ready to give up. That is how I am here," she added.

She dedicated her medal to her coach Manoj Kumar, calling him the "person behind her success".

"I am dedicating my medal first to my coach, Manoj Kumar sir. He is the person behind my success. Second, to my parents, my family, my husband, and my brother. So I am dedicating it to them. And thirdly, to my sponsors: Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), and everybody who was there for me," she said.

President and Prime Minister Extend Congratulations

India's double silver win also drew praise from the Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Murmu congratulated Valarivan, Vidarsa Vinod and Sonam Maskar for opening India's medal account at the Games and expressed her best wishes for their future success.

"Heartiest congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan, Vidarsa K Vinod and Sonam Uttam Maskar on winning Silver Medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your commendable achievement has opened India's medal account at the Games and brings immense pride to the nation. My best wishes for your continued success," read a post on the President's official handle on X.

Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated the trio on winning silver in the team event, praising their hard work and teamwork and saying their success would inspire future athletes.

"Hardwork and teamwork lead to an outstanding result! Proud of Sonam Uttam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa K Vinod for winning the Silver Medal at the Asian Games 2026 in 10m Air Rifle Women's event. Their success will inspire several athletes in the coming times: PM," PMO said in a post on X.

Both President Murmu and PM Modi also congratulated Valarivan after her silver medal-winning performance in the women's 10m air rifle individual event.

With two silver medals on the opening day of the shooting competition, India made a strong start to its campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The focus now shifts to the men's 10m Air Rifle events on Monday, where the Indian contingent will look to add to its medal tally in both the individual and team competitions. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)