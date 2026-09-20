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Former Karnataka Minister Ramanath Rai Injured In Car-Bus Collision

Former Karnataka Minister Ramanath Rai Injured In Car-Bus Collision


2026-09-20 11:15:27
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Former Karnataka minister Ramanath Rai was injured after the car in which he was travelling collided with a bus on the Karkala-Moodbidri Highway in Udupi on Sunday, police said.

Details of the Collision

The accident took place at Sanur Junction when a bus travelling from Karkala towards Moodbidri collided with the car carrying Rai, which was headed towards Karkala. Rai sustained injuries in the accident. His driver, gunman and two personal assistants (PAs) also suffered injuries.

Injuries and Hospitalization

Rai's PA Denzil sustained serious injuries to his right leg. The injured were initially admitted to the private TMA Pai Hospital and were later shifted to Yenepoya Hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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