Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Embassy Of Ukraine Congratulates Azerbaijan On State Sovereignty Day


2026-09-20 11:02:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan congratulated Azerbaijan on September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.

The corresponding post was published on the embassy's page on X.

“Today, the people of Azerbaijan are celebrating State Sovereignty Day. We sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan on this important national holiday! May the Republic of Azerbaijan continue to strengthen its statehood, develop and prosper, while its people live in peace, unity and prosperity.

Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always supported and continue to support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our countries are consistently developing friendly relations and mutually beneficial strategic partnership. We sincerely thank the leadership and people of Azerbaijan for their solidarity with Ukraine and the support they have provided.

We wish the Republic of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity and progress!

Happy State Sovereignty Day!” the post said.

MENAFN20092026000187011040ID1111687556



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search