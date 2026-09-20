Embassy Of Ukraine Congratulates Azerbaijan On State Sovereignty Day
The corresponding post was published on the embassy's page on X.
“Today, the people of Azerbaijan are celebrating State Sovereignty Day. We sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan on this important national holiday! May the Republic of Azerbaijan continue to strengthen its statehood, develop and prosper, while its people live in peace, unity and prosperity.
Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always supported and continue to support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our countries are consistently developing friendly relations and mutually beneficial strategic partnership. We sincerely thank the leadership and people of Azerbaijan for their solidarity with Ukraine and the support they have provided.
We wish the Republic of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity and progress!
Happy State Sovereignty Day!” the post said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment