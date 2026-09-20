Ipcook Launches Unlimited Proxies To Cut Unpredictable Data Collection Costs

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IPcook Unlimited Proxies

By removing traffic estimation and top-ups, IPcook's unlimited proxies empower engineers to focus on crawling architecture for maximum efficiency.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Continuous data extraction often brings unpredictable traffic costs and tedious manual tracking. To solve this, IPcook today launched a new tier-based solution. By delivering residential proxies with unlimited traffic, it allows engineering teams to scale web scraping and large-scale data collection without usage-based fees.

A Shift Toward Continuous, Bandwidth-Heavy Collection

Demand for web data continues to grow as organizations scale collection across e-commerce, SEO monitoring, ad verification, and market research. Many of these workloads are traffic-heavy: scraping product images, thumbnails, and other non-text content transfers far more data than text-only requests. Competitive intelligence teams pull price and inventory snapshots on a recurring schedule, while marketing teams monitor keyword rankings every day.

These tasks are continuous by nature, so traffic never really stops. As collection volume increases, so do total traffic and per-gigabyte costs. Under traffic-based pricing, teams with continuous or high-volume projects face unpredictable monthly bills. They must estimate usage before each job, monitor consumption while jobs run, and purchase additional traffic when a project exceeds its allowance. For teams that scrape images and other large non-text files, these costs rise quickly and make budgeting difficult.

A Flat-Price Answer to Usage-Based Billing

IPcook unlimited proxies plan eliminates this billing unpredictability. Instead of charging per gigabyte, the plan is offered as a fixed-bandwidth tier with unmetered traffic. This means monthly costs are predictable and known in advance, removing the need to pre-estimate usage or worry about overage fees while running heavy pipelines. The unlimited data proxy includes:

- 100+ Mbps bandwidth - moves large image and thumbnail files quickly, so bandwidth-heavy pipelines finish faster instead of bottlenecking.

- 55M+ real global residential IPs - spreads requests across a large worldwide pool, which reduces blocks and failed requests without manual location setup.

- Rotation and sticky sessions with custom rotation time - lets teams set session length per task, whether they need frequent IP rotation for scraping or a long, stable session for account-based work.

- HTTP and SOCKS5 protocol support - lets teams connect through existing scraping and automation tools, so they avoid reconfiguring their stack.



Pricing starts at $350 for 30 days of 100 Mbps bandwidth, or about $11.67 per day, with no extra usage fees. A new 7-day, 100 Mbps option is available for $100 for teams that need a shorter commitment, and custom plans support higher bandwidth or different billing periods. Together, these capabilities let data-collection teams run continuous, bandwidth-heavy workloads at a cost that stays predictable from month to month.

"For teams that run data collection every day, the real cost of traffic-based pricing isn't the per-gigabyte rate. It's the constant need to estimate, monitor, and top up traffic," said Raymond, head of the R&D Department at IPcook. "A fixed plan with unlimited traffic removes that overhead, so budgets stay predictable, and engineers can focus on the work itself rather than the data meter."

About IPcook

IPcook ( ) specializes in providing residential, ISP, and datacenter proxies designed for seamless browsing, secure data scraping, and unrestricted access to geo-restricted content. Its huge IP network ensures high anonymity, reliability, and fast speeds-perfect for ad verification, market research, SEO monitoring, and e-commerce automation.

Victor Mo

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IPcook Launches Unlimited Proxies to Cut Unpredictable Data Collection Costs News Provided By ApexWire Global September 20, 2026, 14:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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