Top 5 Pearl Necklace Suppliers In China: A Look At Five Zhuji-Based Pearl Companies

Pearl Necklace

Freshwater Non-nucleated Pearl Semi-Finished Strand Necklace

Five Zhuji-based pearl suppliers offer freshwater pearls, loose pearls, strands, and finished jewelry for wholesale and custom orders.

ZHUJI, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China remains an important sourcing destination for pearl jewelry, particularly for freshwater pearls and pearl jewelry produced in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province. For international buyers looking for pearl necklaces, loose pearls, pearl strands, or finished jewelry, Zhuji offers a wide range of suppliers serving both wholesale and customized orders.

Among the companies active in this market are Zhuji Qiongyue Jewelry Co., Ltd., Zhuji Hengyue Jewelry Co., Ltd., Zhuji Hengbo Jewelry Co., Ltd., Zhuji Qiongyan Jewelry Co., Ltd., and Zhuji Xinyue Jewelry Co., Ltd. These five suppliers offer a broad selection of pearl products for jewelry wholesalers, retailers, importers, designers, and private-label businesses.

1. Zhuji Qiongyue Jewelry Co., Ltd. (Joyue Jewelry Co., Ltd.)

Website:

Zhuji Qiongyue Jewelry Co., Ltd., operating under the Joyue Jewelry brand, is based in Shanxiahu, Zhuji, an area widely associated with freshwater pearl production and trading.

The company's product range covers both pearl materials and finished jewelry. Its current product catalog includes pearl necklaces, semi-finished pearl necklaces, loose pearls, pearl bracelets, pearl earrings, pearl rings, pendants, brooches, and pearl jewelry sets.

For buyers sourcing directly from China, Joyue offers several types of freshwater pearl products, including freshwater non-nucleated pearls, rice-shaped pearls, Edison pearls, baroque pearls, button pearls, round pearls, and other loose pearl varieties. Its website also lists wholesale pearl products and semi-finished pearl strands for customers who need materials for their own jewelry production.

The company says it combines pearl sourcing, design and production, providing a one-stop supply chain for international customers. Its products are supplied to markets including North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

For more information, buyers can visit Joyue Jewelry. Joyue Jewelry official website

2. Zhuji Hengyue Jewelry Co., Ltd.

Zhuji Hengyue Jewelry Co., Ltd. is another Zhuji-based supplier serving the pearl jewelry and wholesale market.

The company's product offering covers pearl jewelry and pearl materials for buyers looking for different styles, sizes and shapes. Its range can serve customers purchasing pearl necklaces, wholesale pearl necklaces, freshwater pearls, loose pearls and other pearl jewelry products.

For jewelry businesses, working with a supplier that can provide both finished products and pearl materials can make it easier to develop different collections for different price points. This is particularly useful for wholesalers and retailers that need to purchase multiple pearl styles rather than a single standard necklace design.

3. Zhuji Hengbo Jewelry Co., Ltd.

Zhuji Hengbo Jewelry Co., Ltd. is also part of Zhuji's pearl manufacturing and wholesale supply network.

Its product range includes pearl jewelry and freshwater pearl products designed for wholesale buyers. Depending on the buyer's requirements, the company's offerings can include pearl necklaces, pearl bracelets, pearl earrings, pearl rings, loose pearls and other pearl jewelry.

For international buyers, product variety is often an important consideration. Different pearl shapes can create very different finished products, from traditional round pearl necklaces to more contemporary baroque and irregular pearl designs.

4. Zhuji Qiongyan Jewelry Co., Ltd.

Zhuji Qiongyan Jewelry Co., Ltd. is another supplier serving customers looking for freshwater pearl products and pearl jewelry from China.

Its product categories cover freshwater pearls, pearl necklaces, wholesale pearl jewelry and loose pearls, with options suitable for different jewelry applications.

Freshwater pearls remain particularly popular among wholesale buyers because they are available in a wide range of shapes, colors and sizes. In addition to traditional round pearls, buyers can source rice-shaped pearls, baroque pearls, button pearls and other freshwater pearl varieties.

5. Zhuji Xinyue Jewelry Co., Ltd.

Zhuji Xinyue Jewelry Co., Ltd. completes this list of five Zhuji-based pearl suppliers.

The company serves the pearl jewelry market with products including pearl necklaces, freshwater pearls, loose pearls and finished pearl jewelry. Its product range can be relevant to both jewelry retailers purchasing finished products and businesses that need pearl materials for their own production.

A Wide Range of Pearl Products for Wholesale Buyers

Across these five suppliers, buyers can source a broad selection of pearl products from China. Common categories include:

Pearl necklace

Wholesale pearl necklace

Semi-finished pearl strands

Freshwater Edison Loose Pearls

Freshwater rice-shaped pearls

Freshwater pearl

Edison pearl

Baroque pearl

Freshwater button pearls

Pearl bracelet

Pearl earrings

Pearl ring

Wholesale loose pearls

Pearl jewelry

Mid- to high-end pearl wholesale

Wholesale pearl

Seawater pearl

The availability of different pearl shapes and product formats is one of the advantages of sourcing from Zhuji. A buyer may purchase finished pearl necklaces for retail, while also sourcing loose pearls or semi-finished strands for custom jewelry production.

Why Zhuji Remains an Important Pearl Sourcing Location

Zhuji, particularly the Shanxiahu area, has developed a large ecosystem around freshwater pearls, covering cultivation, processing, jewelry manufacturing and wholesale distribution.

This makes the region relevant to buyers who need more than finished jewelry. A sourcing trip or supplier search in Zhuji can potentially connect buyers with pearl farms, processing facilities, jewelry manufacturers and trading companies within the same broader industry cluster.

For businesses purchasing in volume, factors such as pearl quality, shape, size, luster, processing capabilities, customization, minimum order quantities and delivery times can be more important than simply comparing the unit price of a necklace.

Choosing a Pearl Supplier in China

The right supplier depends on what the buyer is actually purchasing.

A jewelry retailer may be primarily interested in finished pearl necklaces, pearl earrings, pearl bracelets and pearl rings. A jewelry manufacturer may instead need wholesale semi-finished strands and loose pearls.

For brands targeting the mid- to high-end market, pearl quality, consistency and sorting standards can become particularly important. They tend to prefer freshwater non-nucleated pearls. Buyers interested in unusual designs may prefer suppliers with a broad selection of Edison, baroque, rice-shaped and button pearls.

For this reason, buyers should compare product samples, specifications, pearl grades, customization capabilities, packaging, order quantities and production lead times before placing a larger order.

With their location in China's major freshwater pearl sourcing region and their range of pearl products. Are five companies that wholesale buyers can consider when researching pearl necklace suppliers in China.

Zhejiang Joyue Jewelry Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Joyue Jewelry Co., Ltd.

+86 138 1952 3485

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Top 5 Pearl Necklace Suppliers in China: A Look at Five Zhuji-Based Pearl Companies News Provided By Worldsou September 20, 2026, 14:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Manufacturing



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