Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Attains Global Fred Certification And Becomes GFA & GFC's Global Strategic Partner

Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd receiving GFC-IBCS

Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd. with Ambassador Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez

GFA Winners

Representitive from Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd giving speech

Co-founder of GFA & GFC William Liu giving speech

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Fred Award Ceremony & High-Level Forum on International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation was grandly held at the Beijing Capital Club. Witnessed by multiple resident ambassadors to China, Global Fred Award laureates, domestic and overseas experts, scholars and entrepreneurs, Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd., operator of the Zhongguancun (Daxing) International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone, successfully obtained the Excellent-level Global Fred Certification for International Business Comprehensive Strength (GFC-IBCS) and received the official physical certification certificate on-site. The company also entered into a global strategic partnership with Global Fred Award & Certification of Canada. Information on the enterprise as well as investment promotion materials for the hydrogen-energy demonstration zone have been incorporated into the Global Fred Mutual-Trust System, highlighted at the forum and set for global dissemination and promotion.

In accordance with official standards of Global Fred Certification (GFC), this certification followed a complete and standardized global assessment workflow, including global online or offline application, public information verification, systematic quantitative scoring, online and on-site due diligence, as well as professional review and deliberation by the Expert Review Committee. Following comprehensive examination and rigorous deliberation on submitted application materials, the GFC Expert Review Committee formally confirmed that Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd., operator of the Zhongguancun (Daxing) International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone, had met assessment criteria for the Excellent grade and awarded it the Global Fred Certification for International Business Comprehensive Strength (GFC-IBCS). As a certified entity, the company is entitled to a full set of official certification credentials, multi-channel global media exposure, priority access to high-profile Global Fred events, on-site brand exhibition opportunities and participation in high-level international exchange sessions.

The strategic partnership licensing ceremony constituted a core highlight of the conference. Ms. Liu Yang, General Manager of Shuimu Xingchuang, and Mr. William Liu, Co-founder of Global Fred Award & Certification of Canada, signed and unveiled the partnership plaque in the presence of distinguished guests. Witnessing the ceremony were H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez, Laureate of the Global Fred Award and Head of the League of Arab States Mission in Beijing; H.E. Riza Poda, Laureate of the Global Fred Award and Ambassador of Albania to China; H.E. Siniša Berjan, former Global Fred Award laureate and Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China; H.E. Branko Bulatović, Ambassador of Montenegro to China; H.E. Miguel Humberto Lecaro Bárcenas, Ambassador of Panama to China; Mr. Xavier Michon-Lehnebach, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Global Alliance PME (GAPME); Mr. Wang Ji, Director of the Beijing Haidian District People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Member of the Haidian District Overseas Chinese Federation; and Mr. Xiao Hang, President of Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industry Promotion Association.

During the event, Mr. Huang Yizhen, Manager of the i-Station of Shuimu Xingchuang, delivered a keynote speech entitled“Zhongguancun (Daxing) International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone Overview and the Great Business Opportunities of Hydrogen Energy”. He systematically presented the zone's development achievements and industrial opportunities in hydrogen energy, drawing wide attention from attendees and generating multiple preliminary cooperation intentions.

Zhongguancun (Daxing) International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone, operated by Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd., is a national-level key hydrogen-energy industrial cluster. Centered on full-chain innovation of the hydrogen-energy sector, the zone hosts a large number of innovative hydrogen-energy enterprises. It continuously facilitates international and domestic technical exchanges, project matchmaking and industrial collaboration, and actively engages in the global drive for clean-energy transition. It has accumulated solid practical experience in hydrogen-energy R&D, industrial incubation and international cooperation. Achieving Global Fred Certification and establishing this global strategic partnership after strict multi-round evaluation represents international recognition for the demonstration zone's industrial accomplishments, green innovation practices and international operational capacity, delivering authoritative third-party credibility for its globally oriented businesses. Leveraging GFC's international multi-channel communication matrix, the zone will conduct brand building and investment promotion targeting international economic and trade circles, the clean-energy industry and overseas partners, enabling deeper two-way exchanges and practical collaboration within China's and global hydrogen-energy sectors.

Global Fred Certification (GFC) is an influential global authoritative mutual-trust evaluation system dedicated to building cross-border commercial trust bridges. Its scope covers international economic and trade cooperation, clean energy, climate initiatives, scientific and technological innovation, cultural exchange and other fields. Supported by standardized assessment protocols and an expert committee, GFC delivers globally recognized credibility to qualified institutions and enterprises through multi-dimensional professional evaluation, complemented by global media outreach to help certified entities access worldwide resources and advance multilateral practical cooperation.

The“Global Fred Award Ceremony & High-Level Forum on International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation” was co-hosted by Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industry Promotion Association and Global Fred Award & Certification of Canada. Apart from the dignitaries who witnessed the licensing ceremony, the on-site gathering brought together over one hundred participants including political figures, business leaders, scientists and artists: Mr. Mohamed A. H. Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Mission of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr. Mile Nikolić, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China; Mr. Mahdi M. M. El-Teer, Press Officer of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Ms. Feng Xinran, International Cooperation Manager of Shuimu Xingchuang; Mr. Zang Xiaolong, Marketing Director of Beijing Overseas Development Base; Ms. Shen Yan, Vice-President and Secretary-General of Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industry Promotion Association; Mr. Hou Chengxun, Vice-President of Beijing Haidian Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises Association; Mr. Jiang Guangxue, General Manager of Beijing Capital Club; as well as Global Fred Award laureates Professor Yuan Li, Zoran Poposki, Liu Wei, Professor Marcus Vinicius De Freitas, Wu Jianjun, Associate Professor Wu Zhuohao and Qi Chong. Overseas distinguished guests including Canadian Member of Parliament Ernie Klassen; H.E. Sashko Nasev, Ambassador of North Macedonia to China; Prof. Ranko Škrbić, Acting Rector of the University of Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina); and Mr. Paul Kallee-Grover (United Kingdom) sent congratulatory video messages for the event.

Josia Delabel

Fred Global Consulting Co.

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Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Attains Global Fred Certification and Becomes GFA & GFC's Global Strategic Partner News Provided By Fred Global Consulting Co. September 20, 2026, 14:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology



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