Clickup Launches Verified Service Provider Program (VSP) With Camel Tech Becoming First Of The Few

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Camel Tech becomes a ClickUp Verified Service Provider (VSP), hand-picked among the first few companies in ClickUp's new program for enterprise clients

FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ClickUp, the productivity platform used by more than 2 million teams, has launched a new program called Verified Service Provider (VSP). It isn't something a company signs up for and completes at its own pace: ClickUp hand-picks the service providers it brings into the program. Camel Tech LLC, a business systemization company, is now a ClickUp Verified Service Provider (VSP), one of the first few companies selected since the program launched on August 26, 2026.The idea behind VSP comes from a problem ClickUp has been trying to solve for a while. Its pitch has always been convergence: replace six to twelve different tools with one platform. But most businesses, including larger ones running on Enterprise plans, don't have the in-house bandwidth to pull that off alone. That's the gap VSP is meant to close. Rather than open enrolment, ClickUp selects the providers it works with directly to sell, build, and keep managing client workspaces over time.ClickUp Verified Service Provider (VSP) sits apart from ClickUp's other partner tracks in three ways:1. Verified Consultants is an open program: individuals and small teams apply, get approved, and take on project-based work.2. Solution Partners is also open enrollment, structured as tiers (Sapphire through Diamond) built around referrals and reselling.3. Verified Service Provider (VSP) works differently on both counts. ClickUp hand-picks who gets in rather than accepting applications, and the program is built for companies running ongoing managed-services operations. It's also aimed at a different customer: where Verified Consultants and Solution Partners mostly serve SMB accounts, VSP is built around ClickUp's Enterprise-plan customers, the businesses that need a partner embedded in their workspace long-term rather than a one-time build.For Camel Tech, that means being positioned to take on larger, more complex accounts. VSP status puts the firm in front of ClickUp's enterprise customers, companies with more integrations, more moving parts, and a higher bar for ongoing support than a typical SMB deployment. Camel Tech can now design that architecture, manage it day to day, and scale support as an enterprise client's ClickUp footprint grows, instead of building a workspace and stepping back.Camel Tech joins the VSP program already holding ClickUp Verified Consultant status, along with Notion Solutions Partner, Monday Bronze Partner, Lovable Certified Partner, and OpenAI Select Partner credentials. The firm has completed more than 100 client implementations across 15-plus industries over five-plus years, working from a simple rule: systemize first then automate. The idea is to fix how a business actually runs before adding new tools on top of it, since automation and AI only help once the underlying process makes sense."Most ClickUp projects end at handoff. The VSP model is built for what happens after that, when a workspace has to keep working as the business keeps changing," said Imrul, CEO and Founder of Camel Tech. "That's already how we work with our clients, so this program fits what we were doing anyway."About Camel TechCamel Tech is a business systemization company that transforms operational chaos into systemized, scalable, AI-native businesses. They help founders and companies scale sustainably with business systems and AI transformation. They first diagnose what's broken, build one core system to run the entire business, then layer in AI and automation to scale without growing headcount or burning weekends.Unlike tool-focused experts, they lead with strategy: deeply understanding business context before building the solution. Trusted by 100+ clients across construction, healthcare, agencies, accounting, e-commerce, education, and service-based industries to go from traditional, chaotic operations to scalable AI-native systems.

Imrul Hasnat

Camel Tech

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ClickUp Launches Verified Service Provider Program (VSP) With Camel Tech Becoming First of the Few News Provided By Camel Tech September 20, 2026, 14:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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