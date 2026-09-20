24 Firms Line Up Rs 5,500 Crore To Set Up Factories In Gwalior Telecom Manufacturing Zone

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, Sep 20 (IANS) Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday that Gwalior is set to emerge as a major hub for India's telecom sector, with as many as 24 global companies proposing to invest Rs 5,500 crore to set up factories for manufacturing telecom equipment and a range of components in the city.

During his inspection of the site identified for the proposed telecom manufacturing zone (TMZ) at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Counter Magnet City, the minister said,“The project is not about setting up a single industrial unit, but about creating a complete industrial ecosystem in Gwalior which is expected to create over 18,000 employment opportunities.”

Around 170 acres have been identified for the first phase of the project, of which over 90 acres are in Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Counter Magnet City (SADA) while 70+ acres are located in the IT Park.

Scindia said the interest from investors has been significant, with applications currently exceeding the land available. Accordingly, additional land will be identified for expansion of the first phase of the TMZ, with land allocation to be increased as required. SADA was originally established as a Counter Magnet City with the vision of developing Gwalior as a new industrial centre and a counter-magnet to Delhi.

In July 2026, the Department of Telecommunications and the Government of Madhya Pradesh signed an MoU for establishing the TMZ. This was followed by investor roadshows in Delhi and Mumbai in August. The Delhi roadshow witnessed investment commitments of approximately Rs 3,500 crore, with the potential to generate around 14,000 employment opportunities. The Mumbai roadshow, held in August, saw commitments of approximately Rs 2,000 crore, which is expected to create around 4,000 jobs.

Scindia clarified that these investments are not merely verbal commitments. Companies that expressed interest were asked to participate in the application process at the time of land allocation. As a result, 24 companies have now initiated the application process for setting up units in the TMZ.

Scindia thanked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state Government for developing an attractive incentive package for the telecom manufacturing industry. The package includes incentives linked to land lease, power, employment and production, as well as incentives focused on environmental sustainability and green development. In addition, the Department of Telecommunications has proposed a Common Testing Lab package of approximately Rs 500 crore.

Scindia highlighted Gwalior's connectivity, infrastructure and skilled human resources as key strengths for the development of the TMZ. The approximately 120-km Agra-Gwalior high-speed corridor is being developed to strengthen Gwalior's connectivity with Delhi and major markets across North India, bringing the city closer to key industrial and commercial centres.

Gwalior is also located on major railway routes, facilitating the movement of goods and human resources to different parts of the country. The city's airport has been developed at a cost of approximately Rs 650 crore in a record 16 months, further strengthening air connectivity with major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Gwalior also has a strong base of engineering institutions, with approximately 25,000 engineering students graduating every year. This will help ensure the availability of the technical and skilled workforce required by the telecom manufacturing sector.