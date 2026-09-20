CM Chaudhory Inaugurates Viksit Bihar Session, Honours Lav-Kush Talent

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhory inaugurated the 'Viksit Bihar: Foundation to Construction' (Viksit Bihar: Neev se Nirman tak) brainstorming session and 'Lav-Kush Pratibha Samman Samaroh' (Talent Felicitation Ceremony) by lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Bapu Sabhagar within the Samrat Ashok Convention Centre. Talented individuals who excelled in various fields were honoured at the event, which was organised by the Progressive Intellectuals Association, Bihar.

Lav-Kush Community's Role in Bihar's Progress

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister stated that the foundation of unity for the Lav-Kush community was laid in 1994, and this unity remains intact today. He emphasised that the Lav-Kush community is not against anyone; rather, it seeks to play its role in the prosperity of Bihar and the development of the nation while moving forward with a commitment to justice.

Following the 'Kurmi Chetna Rally' and 'Kushwaha Sammelan' in 1992-93, both communities jointly organised the 'Lav-Kush Sammelan' in 1994. He extended his congratulations to all the leaders who initiated this movement. He noted that this social unity subsequently took on a political form and played a crucial role in advancing the political parties associated with it.

Realising the Vision of a Prosperous Bihar

“Today is the time to realise the vision of a developed India and a prosperous Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a developed India, while former Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has envisioned a prosperous Bihar; we are working to turn these visions into reality,” he said.

The Chief Minister remarked that Bihar possesses a glorious history. Great rulers like Chandragupta Maurya and Emperor Ashoka provided direction to India and the world from this very land. There is a need to present Bihar's historical and cultural heritage to the world with greater emphasis.

Key Development Initiatives

He noted that significant changes have occurred in Bihar's economy and infrastructure since 2005. At the time of the bifurcation of Bihar and Jharkhand, Bihar's economy was largely dependent on revenue generated from Jharkhand; however, today, Bihar's budget has far surpassed that of Jharkhand. He noted that in 2024, while Jharkhand presented a budget of Rs 1.39 lakh crore, Bihar presented a budget of Rs 3.17 lakh crore.

Advancements in Education

The Chief Minister stated that academic sessions commenced simultaneously in 211 degree colleges across Bihar on July 15. Additionally, 700 model schools (Saraswati Vidya Niketan) have been established, catering to 3.5 lakh students. He mentioned that 75,000 teachers have been connected via the 'Vidyarthi Saathi' app, enabling a large number of students to access online education even at night; currently, approximately 1.42 lakh children are studying through this app during night hours.

Promoting Cultural and Religious Heritage

He highlighted that work is underway to develop a grand corridor in Bodh Gaya. An initiative has been launched to construct a magnificent Luv-Kush Park in Valmiki Nagar at a cost of approximately Rs 60 crore. Simultaneously, progress is being made on the construction of a grand Sita Temple in Sitamarhi; the foundation stone for this project, costing around Rs 1,000 crore, has already been laid.“I extend my gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Chief Minister the respected Nitish Kumar for this. The grand Sita Temple will be completed before December 31, 2028. He stated that the government's goal is to showcase Bihar's glorious history and cultural heritage to the world while propelling the state to new heights of development,” he said.

A Call for Collective Action

The Chief Minister remarked that great achievements are realised when everyone moves forward together. Citing the example of the five fingers, he noted that while their individual strength is limited, they become a powerful force of unity when formed into a fist. He affirmed that efforts to move forward inclusively for the prosperity and development of Bihar will continue.

Chaudhory said,“Let us all work together to build a developed and glorious Bihar. I thank the Progressive Intellectuals Association for organising today's event.”

Felicitation and Distinguished Guests

During the ceremony, the organisers welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a traditional stole (angavastra) and a bouquet. At the event, the Chief Minister honoured Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjeev Kumar, Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officer Preeti Kumari, and Assistant Commissioner Dharanidhara with mementoes in recognition of their outstanding work. During the program, the Chief Minister released a souvenir titled 'Swarnim Din Samrat Ke'.

Rural Development and Information & Public Relations Minister Shravan Kumar, Health Minister Nishant, Science, Technology and Technical Education Minister Sheila Kumari, MP Upendra Kushwaha, MLAs Pappu Verma and Ratnesh Kushwaha, MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh, along with other public representatives and a large number of citizens, were present at the event. (ANI)

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