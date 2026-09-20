Kajal Raghwani Reacts To Crowd Gathering, Assures Fans She Is Safe

Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani has reacted to reports of a large crowd gathering outside a jewellery showroom in Bihar Sharif, where she had gone for its inauguration. The actor shared a video on Instagram to assure her fans that she was safe. Addressing the concerns over the incident, Raghwani said she and her team were“absolutely fine” and that no one had been hurt.

While speaking in the video, Kajal said,“I just want to tell you all that I am absolutely fine and healthy. No one has been harmed. We are getting a lot of calls asking if I am okay.”

“Yes, I am absolutely fine. I am healthy, and my whole team is healthy. No one has been harmed, so don't worry. We are absolutely fine. You all take care of yourselves as well. Lots of love to you all. Keep loving us like this, and keep supporting us like this you so much. Love you all,” she added.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Sharda (@kajalraghwani)

Kajal Raghwani's Acting Career

In her video, the actor also thanked her fans for their support and asked them to continue showing the same love. Raghwani began her acting career at a young age and first worked in Gujarati films before making her Bhojpuri debut with Rihai in 2013. She has since appeared in more than 50 films, including Patna Se Pakistan, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Bhojpuriya Raja and Sangharsh.

After participating in Bhojpuri Bawaal, Raghwani is set to appear in 'Rise and Fall 2.' (ANI)

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