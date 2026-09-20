Bajaj Pulsar 2026: New NS200, N250 Bring Google Maps, 40 Kmpl Mileage, More Features

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Let us look at the full features of the new 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and N250 bikes. These motorcycles launch with a 5-inch TFT screen, Google Maps, four riding modes, and WP Apex USD suspension.

Bajaj Auto marketing head Sumeet Narang recently confirmed the upcoming launch. The company will officially release the new 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar N250 bikes in a few days for the Diwali festive season.

Bajaj brings these two powerful bikes with new racing parts right after launching the Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS, and next-generation Pulsar 125 and 150. The new models retain their classic muscular look and petrol tank design but pack advanced features similar to cars and KTM motorcycles.

Bajaj adds a brand-new 5-inch TFT colour digital display to both motorcycle models. Riders can connect their smartphones via Bluetooth and WiFi. The screen fully supports Google Maps Mirroring navigation, just like premium cars.

Riders get a dedicated digital storage feature to save their original RC book, insurance papers, and driving license (DL). The setup includes music controls and upscale switchgear on the handlebar to operate the screen easily.

Bajaj upgrades the core infrastructure to improve ride quality and cornering stability on the new 2026 Pulsar NS200. The front end now features WP Apex USD suspension forks from WP Performance Systems, the world-famous brand that makes suspensions for international racing bikes like KTM and Husqvarna.

The new Pulsar NS200 becomes the first bike in Pulsar history and the entire Bajaj lineup to get this premium WP suspension. This setup will absorb bumps on Indian roads smoothly. The NS200 model also gets exclusive adjustable levers that riders can modify according to their finger length.

Bajaj introduces four new riding modes to match other premium bikes in the market. Riders can switch between Rain, Sport, Road, and Off-road modes to adjust the bike's performance based on the terrain.

Track enthusiasts get a dedicated Lap Timer to track their speeds. The right handlebar now features a hazard light switch and engine start/stop controls for quick access.

Bajaj keeps the reliable older engines without any changes despite adding new features. The Pulsar NS200 runs on a 199.5cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The Pulsar N250 uses a 249cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that produces 24.2 bhp power and 21.5 Nm torque with a 5-speed gearbox.

The Pulsar NS200 delivers an approximate mileage of 35 to 40 kmpl, while the Pulsar N250 offers around 32 to 36 kmpl. Bajaj will announce the official prices during the launch before Diwali. Official Bajaj showrooms across all districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Tirunelveli, and Salem, will start bookings for these new bikes very soon.