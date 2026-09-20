Crypto News: New Crypto Remittix Advances Its Payfi Platform As Solana Price Prediction Targets $1,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix reports continued progress across its crypto-to-bank payment network, live trading platform and wider product ecosystem as long-term Solana forecasts return to market discussion

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is advancing the development and community testing of its PayFi platform as the project moves closer to the next phase of its planned global launch. The update comes as bullish Solana price predictions targeting $1,000 draw attention to the expanding market for high-utility blockchain platforms.









Remittix reports that 82.72% of its current token allocation has been sold. RTX is priced at $0.21, with the next presale stage displayed at $0.23. The project plans to reveal its official listing date after reaching the previously announced $32 million funding milestone.

The $1,000 Solana forecast represents a long-term bullish scenario rather than a current market price. SOL recently traded near $108, meaning a move to four figures would require substantial network adoption, institutional inflows and growth across Solana-based applications.

Remittix Advances Crypto-to-Bank Payment Testing

The central Remittix product is a crypto-to-fiat payment network designed to let users send supported digital assets while recipients receive local currency in bank accounts. According to the project website, the platform is being developed around more than 50 cryptocurrency pairs and settlement in over 30 fiat currencies.

This model is intended to reduce the number of steps normally involved in converting cryptocurrency, withdrawing through an exchange and arranging an international bank payment. Potential applications include contractor payments, business settlements, remittances and portfolio withdrawals.

The project roadmap states that development of the PayFi platform has been completed and the network has been opened to community members for live testing and feedback. Wider availability is expected as Remittix moves toward the official ecosystem launch.

Remittix Markets Adds an Active Trading Layer

Remittix is also expanding beyond payments through Remittix Markets, its perpetual-futures trading platform. The company previously reported that Markets had processed more than $50 million in volume while attracting thousands of active users.

The live trading product is intended to complement the payment network by giving users access to hundreds of cryptocurrency markets within the same broader ecosystem. Remittix also offers an iOS wallet, with Google Play availability planned, while the upcoming Remittix Earn product is expected to introduce advertised yields of more than 20% APY on supported cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Together, PayFi, Markets, the wallet and Remittix Earn are designed to create a connected platform through which users can hold, trade, transfer and potentially earn on digital assets.

Solana Forecast Highlights Demand for Scalable Utility

Solana's bullish long-term outlook is based on its low transaction costs, high throughput and growing presence across decentralized trading, payments and tokenized assets. A $1,000 valuation would nevertheless depend on sustained activity rather than technical performance alone.

Remittix is targeting a different part of the utility market. Instead of operating as a general-purpose blockchain, it is developing a consumer-facing financial layer intended to connect cryptocurrency directly with conventional bank settlement.

With the presale moving closer to 90% completion and the listing-date milestone approaching, Remittix is entering a potentially important stage of its development. The project's progress across payments, trading and mobile access may give RTX several utility channels as Remittix prepares to move from presale participation toward public-market availability.

About Remittix

Remittix is a PayFi and digital-asset ecosystem focused on crypto-to-fiat bank payments. Its product strategy combines international settlement, Remittix Markets, a mobile wallet and the planned Remittix Earn service.

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