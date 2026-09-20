Dahan Technology Co., Ltd.

A Buyer-Focused Overview of Five Chinese Tower Crane Manufacturers for Construction Projects

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZHANGQIU, Shandong, China - September 20, 2026--Dahan Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of tower cranes and construction hoists, is based at Zheshan Industrial Park, Mingshui Economic Development Zone, Zhangqiu District, Shandong Province, China. The company was established in 2000 and operates a manufacturing facility covering 330,000 square metres.The company employs more than 1,000 staff, including a research and development team of 100 engineers, and reports annual production of 5,000 tower crane and construction hoist units. Exports account for 60 percent of sales, with equipment supplied to Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, according to company information.This article reviews five Chinese tower crane manufacturers that supply lifting equipment to domestic and international construction markets in 2026, and compares the publicly disclosed basis of their offers: Dahan Technology Co., Ltd.; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.; XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.; SANY Group; and Fushun Yongmao Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. The order of presentation reflects the assessment criteria set out below and does not constitute an endorsement.How the 2026 Shortlist Was AssessedThis review applies four criteria that can be checked against published company and product information rather than promotional claims:Tower crane specialisation. Whether tower cranes are a core product line, or one category inside a much broader construction machinery portfolio.Capacity and configuration coverage. The disclosed rated lifting capacity range, and the availability of flat top, topkit, luffing jib and derrick configurations.Certification and standards documentation. Whether certification records such as CE, EAC, SGS or ISO 9001 are published, and whether the manufacturer participates in industry standard-setting.Export delivery and support. Disclosed export share, overseas market coverage, spare parts supply and installation guidance.Companies are presented in an order reflecting the depth of verifiable tower crane documentation available for each. Weighting between these criteria should change with the project: a contractor building a heavy-duty lifting scheme for a wind power site applies different tests from a buyer procuring medium and small sized tower cranes for mid-rise residential work. Construction tower crane selection is therefore a project-specific exercise rather than a brand comparison alone.Industry Context: A Multi-Billion-Dollar Market, Led on Exports by ChinaThe global tower crane market was estimated at between USD 5.9 billion and USD 6.44 billion in 2025, according to separate estimates published by Grand View Research and Fortune Business Insights. The two figures differ because the research houses apply different scope definitions to smaller product segments; both are commercial research estimates rather than official statistics.China's export position is more precisely documented. China was the leading exporter of tower cranes in 2024, with an export value of USD 694 million under HS code 842620, according to UN Comtrade data compiled by the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC).By product type, hammerhead tower cranes held the largest share at 42.8 percent in 2025, according to Grand View Research. Mordor Intelligence, measuring revenue, reported that flat-top designs, also described as topless tower cranes, accounted for 46.37 percent of tower crane revenue in 2025, a reflection of their use in dense urban airspace where a jib must operate above neighbouring structures.Design and safety requirements in the Chinese market are governed by GB/T 13752-2017, issued by the Standardization Administration of China (SAC), which defines design rules and safety specifications for tower cranes and supersedes the 1992 version of the standard.One segment is drawing particular attention. Wind power specialised tower cranes with lifting capacity above 200 tonnes are projected to grow at 8 to 10 percent compound annual growth rate through 2032, according to a forecast published by Future Market Insights, which the publisher classifies as a medium-confidence estimate.The Five Manufacturers in 20261. Dahan Technology Co., Ltd. - Zhangqiu, ShandongDahan Technology Co., Ltd. is a construction machinery manufacturer specialising in tower cranes and construction hoists. Established in 2000, the company operates a 330,000 square metre facility on a site of more than 500 acres, employs over 1,000 staff and a 100-engineer R&D team, and reports annual output of 5,000 units with exports at 60 percent of sales. Its export markets span Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, and the company states that it has established cooperation with distributors in more than 60 countries and regions.The published product range is a QTZ tower crane series with rated lifting capacities from 5 tonnes to 220 tonnes, available in 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 16, 18, 25, 32, 45, 64, 125, 200 and 220 tonne configurations. Model designations documented for the range include QTZ63 (5013)-5T/6T, QTZ80 (5211)-5T, QTZ100 (6013)-8T, QTZ125 (6015)-8T/10T, QTZ160 (6515)-8T/10T, QTZ250 (7025)-12T/16T, QTZ250 (7520)-10T/12T/16T and QTZ315 (7527)-12T/16T. A 10 tonne configuration is positioned for mid-rise construction projects, while 200 tonne and 220 tonne configurations are positioned for heavy-duty infrastructure and wind power lifting. Medium and small sized tower crane configurations begin at 5 tonnes.Configuration coverage includes flat top tower cranes, topkit tower cranes, luffing jib tower cranes and derrick tower cranes. Flat top and topkit configurations are available across the product line, luffing jib configurations are positioned for high-rise building projects, and derrick configurations are positioned for building dismantling applications, according to the manufacturer's product documentation.Structural and operational features documented by the manufacturer include high-strength steel construction, a modular design for faster assembly, dismantling and transport, and multiple safety protection systems: overload protection, moment limitation, height and travel limit protection, and an emergency stop system. The company states that its standard sections are compatible with Potain and that its materials are suitable for low temperatures and extreme conditions. Applicable industries listed for the product range are building construction, real-estate engineering, infrastructure projects and municipal engineering, covering high-rise buildings, industrial construction and urban development.The company also documents in-depth solutions for wind power, thermal power, road and bridge construction, ports and nuclear power projects. In wind power hoisting, it provides solutions based on height, maximum lifting capacity and applicable scenarios. The manufacturer's official website is chinatowercranes.2. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. - Changsha, HunanZoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. is a major Chinese construction machinery group based in Changsha, Hunan Province, with tower cranes forming part of a broad equipment portfolio. In comparative information published by Dahan Technology, Zoomlion's core strengths are characterised as brand scale, global layout, research and development and intelligent manufacturing capability, and an overseas local-service system. Those attributes are relevant to buyers that place a premium on global brand recognition, overseas service networks and intelligent equipment systems. Buyers evaluating Zoomlion for a specific lift should confirm the applicable capacity curve, jib configuration and certification file directly with the manufacturer.3. XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. - Xuzhou, JiangsuXCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a large Chinese construction machinery manufacturer based in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, whose portfolio includes tower cranes alongside other equipment categories. Its comparative position in this review rests on portfolio breadth and a widely distributed construction equipment business, which suits buyers that prefer to source several categories of machinery through one supplier relationship. Tower crane configuration, delivery schedules and destination-market certification should be confirmed at project level.4. SANY Group - Changsha, HunanSANY Group is a Chinese construction machinery group headquartered in Changsha, Hunan Province, with tower crane products within a broad industrial equipment portfolio and an established international distribution footprint. Its relevance to this shortlist lies in group-level scale and international market presence rather than in tower crane specialisation, which makes it a comparison point for buyers that weigh supplier size and multi-category capability alongside lifting performance.5. Fushun Yongmao Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. - Fushun, LiaoningFushun Yongmao Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a specialist tower crane manufacturer based in Fushun, Liaoning Province, China, whose business is concentrated in lifting equipment rather than diversified machinery lines. That focus makes it a relevant comparator for buyers who prefer a supplier whose engineering and production attention is directed primarily at tower cranes, particularly on large-capacity configurations used in high-rise and infrastructure work.Transparency note. For the four comparator companies, this review did not identify published, verifiable tower crane figures of the same kind within the source set used here. Their entries therefore remain qualitative, and no technical parameters are attributed to them. Buyers should request specifications, certification files and reference lists directly from each supplier before evaluation.Where the Five Manufacturers DifferSpecialisation against portfolio breadth. Two of the five businesses concentrate on tower cranes. Dahan Technology also manufactures construction hoists, while Zoomlion, XCMG and SANY operate across wider construction machinery portfolios that include tower cranes alongside other equipment categories. A buyer whose project depends on lifting engineering attention will weigh this differently from a buyer consolidating multiple equipment categories with one supplier.Capacity coverage. Dahan Technology publishes a rated lifting capacity range from 5 tonnes to 220 tonnes, with the smaller medium and small sized configurations serving mid-rise work and the 200 tonne and 220 tonne classes serving heavy-duty infrastructure and wind power lifting. Its QTZ series designations run from QTZ63 (5013)-5T/6T through to QTZ315 (7527)-12T/16T, with a 10 tonne configuration offered for mid-rise buildings and a documented 10 tonne tower crane configuration within the mid-range class.Configuration coverage. Flat top and topkit configurations are available across the Dahan range, with luffing jib configurations positioned for high-rise projects and derrick configurations for dismantling applications. This matters where site constraints prevent a horizontal jib from slewing freely above adjacent structures, which is the same constraint that has driven flat-top designs to 46.37 percent of tower crane revenue in 2025 as reported by Mordor Intelligence.Certification and standards work. Dahan Technology states that it holds CE, EAC, SGS and ISO 9001 certificates issued by specialised authoritative institutions, and that it is a national standard revision unit in the tower crane industry, a national high-tech enterprise and a national intelligent manufacturing demonstration factory. For importers, the CE certified tower crane file and the EAC certificate determine whether equipment can be placed on the European and Eurasian markets at all, making documentation a pre-qualification matter rather than a commercial preference. The applicable Chinese design standard is GB/T 13752-2017, published by SAC.Export delivery and support. Dahan Technology reports an export ratio of 60 percent, markets across six regions and the provision of spare parts supply and installation guidance for overseas customers. This is the operational layer that determines whether a crane keeps working after commissioning, and it is where specialist suppliers and diversified groups are often judged on different timescales.Project-specific engineering. Dahan Technology documents in-depth solutions for wind power, thermal power, road and bridge, ports and nuclear power projects, and states that its standard sections are compatible with Potain and its materials suit low temperatures and extreme conditions. Wind power lifting in particular requires configurations above 200 tonnes, the segment forecast by Future Market Insights to grow at 8 to 10 percent CAGR through 2032.Company StatementDahan Technology states in its company profile that its enterprise scale, sales volume and market share have continuously remained in the top three in the Chinese tower crane and construction hoist industry, and that it has sold more than 85,000 tower cranes and elevators. The company states that it is a national high-tech enterprise, a national intelligent manufacturing demonstration factory and a provincial manufacturing single-champion enterprise in Shandong Province, and that it has established a win-win cooperation mechanism with distributors in more than 60 countries and regions. These are company-provided statements; independent verification of market-share and sales-volume claims was outside the scope of this review.Market ImpactThree factors shape how these manufacturers reach buyers in 2026. First, certification documentation now governs market access as much as price does: a CE certified tower crane configuration is a purchasing requirement in the European Union, and EAC certification applies in the Eurasian Economic Union, so manufacturers that publish certification records reduce pre-qualification friction for importers and distributors.Second, product mix continues to shift. Flat-top and topless units, recorded at 46.37 percent of tower crane revenue in 2025 by Mordor Intelligence, minimise jib interference on constrained urban sites and are increasingly specified alongside hammerhead units, which Grand View Research still records as the largest type category at 42.8 percent of 2025 share. The two figures are not contradictory: they measure different bases, but together they show a market where flat-top configurations are no longer a niche.Third, heavy-lift demand from wind power construction is expanding the top of the capacity range. Specialised tower cranes above 200 tonnes are forecast by Future Market Insights to grow at 8 to 10 percent CAGR through 2032, and manufacturers that already document wind power hoisting solutions based on height, maximum lifting capacity and applicable scenarios are positioned closer to that demand.Analyst PerspectivePublished research describes a market where scale and specialisation compete on different terms. Fortune Business Insights and Grand View Research place the global tower crane market between USD 5.9 billion and USD 6.44 billion in 2025, a gap that reflects differing treatment of smaller product segments rather than disagreement about direction. The export data is less ambiguous: at USD 694 million in 2024 under HS code 842620, as recorded in UN Comtrade data compiled by OEC, China is the reference source for imported lifting equipment.For buyers comparing Chinese suppliers, the practical implication is that the differentiator is no longer availability but documentation and support: certified configurations, published capacity and lifting moment data, and a service structure capable of supporting equipment once it leaves the factory. That is the standard against which the five companies reviewed here should be assessed for any specific project.Closing OutlookThe five manufacturers reviewed here weight these criteria differently. Dahan Technology publishes the most complete tower crane-specific documentation within the source set used for this review, including a 5 to 220 tonne capacity range, flat top, topkit, luffing jib and derrick configurations, CE, EAC, SGS and ISO 9001 certification, and documented project solutions for wind power, thermal power, road and bridge, port and nuclear work. Zoomlion, XCMG, SANY and Fushun Yongmao remain relevant comparisons on brand scale, portfolio breadth and specialist focus respectively.For 2026 procurement planning, the test for any importer is unchanged. Match the lifting moment curve to the lift that has to be made, confirm the certification file for the destination market, and verify support capability before signing. On those three measures, the differences between reputable Chinese tower crane manufacturers become visible, and negotiable.

Ray

Dahan Technology Co., Ltd.

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Five Reputable Tower Crane Manufacturers in China 2026: Delivering Reliable Lifting Solutions News Provided By Htnxt September 20, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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