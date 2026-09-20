Bengaluru Water Cut: Cauvery Water Supply To Be Hit In Several Areas On September 22 Check Affected Areas

Bengaluru residents in several parts of the city are likely to face a temporary disruption in Cauvery water supply on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced the disruption as it will undertake emergency repair work at the pumping station of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Phase 1. The shutdown is expected to affect several areas across Bengaluru, and residents have been advised to store sufficient water in advance.

Repair Work Details

The BWSSB will carry out emergency repair work on the Isolation Sluice Valve Bypass and Expansion Bellow of Pump No. 4 at the Phase 1 pumping station.

As part of the repair work, the pumping station will be temporarily shut down for six hours, from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm on September 22, 2026. The temporary shutdown is expected to affect water supply to several areas across the city.

Major Areas Facing Water Supply Disruption

West-1: Magadi Road

South-1:Kadirenahalli, Minaj Nagar, Gangadhar Nagar, Pragatipura, Padmanabhanagar, RK Layout, Chikkallasandra, Hanumagiri Nagar, Muneshwara Nagar, Bindrenagar, Kumaraswamy Layout 1st and 2nd Stage, Chandranagar, Maruti Layout, Vittal Nagar, ISRO Layout, Teachers Colony, Yechhenahalli, Kanakapura Main Road, Ilyas Nagar, Poornaprajna Layout, Uttarahalli Village, KSRTC Layout, Ankappa Layout, Gummaiah Layout, Banashankari 5th Stage, AGS Layout, Sarvabhouma Nagar, Subramanyapura, BHCS Layout, Canara Bank Colony and Kakathiya Nagar.

South-3 & South-West (3 & 4): Suduguntapalya, Maruti Nagar, Bhavani Layout, Venkateshwara Layout, Brindavan Layout, Madiwala, Chinnamma Layout, Srinagar, BSK 1st Stage, Ashoknagar Pipeline Road, Jayanagar 4th and T Block, Tilak Nagar, Madhavan Park, Hombegowdanagar, Lakkasandra and Adugodi.

South-East (1 & 3): Koramangala 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th Blocks, Madiwala, Chikka Adugodi, St Johns Hospital, Rajendranagar, Adugodi, Johnson Market, CLR, Shantinagar, Langford Town, MG Road, Richmond Town, Ashoknagar, Neelasandra, Austin Town, Vivek Nagar, Ejipura and surrounding areas. The disruption will also affect Domlur Layout, Domlur Village, Kodihalli, Ulsoor, Jogupalya and Cambridge Layout.

South-West-1: Chamarajpet.

BWSSB Advises Residents To Store Water

The BWSSB has advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance as a precautionary measure. The board has also requested citizens to cooperate during the repair work and make necessary arrangements to manage the temporary disruption in water supply.