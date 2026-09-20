TAMPA, FL, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare payer consulting firms -- As regulatory expectations rise and operational complexity grows, healthcare payer organizations are relying more heavily on outside expertise. The market for healthcare payer and managed care consulting has expanded well beyond staff augmentation. Health plans, managed care organizations, and third-party administrators increasingly seek consulting partners that can improve accreditation readiness, operational efficiency, and the clinical quality of medical review, and that can demonstrate measurable results.

This shift reflects a broader change in how payers view consulting. Where engagements once focused primarily on filling gaps, many organizations now expect a consulting partner to strengthen the underlying operating model so improvements persist after the engagement ends.

Why Payers Engage Consulting Firms

Healthcare payer organizations engage consulting firms for a range of reasons, and the strongest engagements usually address more than one at a time. Common drivers include:



Preparing for or maintaining accreditation with NCQA and URAC

Improving utilization management performance and turnaround

Strengthening documentation, quality assurance, and audit readiness

Building business intelligence and performance reporting

Managing cost while protecting clinical quality Adapting operations to new regulatory requirements

Because these needs overlap, payers increasingly value consulting firms that combine clinical review expertise with operational and accreditation knowledge, rather than treating each as a separate specialty.

The Categories Payers Evaluate

The consulting market that serves payers spans several related categories. Managed care consulting services address the operational and clinical realities of running utilization management, appeals, and related clinical review functions. Healthcare operations consulting firms focus on efficiency, workflow, and performance measurement. Medical review consulting services bring physician-level clinical expertise to policy development, criteria selection, and quality oversight. Health plan consulting firms often coordinate across all of these areas.

What unites the strongest providers across these categories is measurable outcomes. Payers increasingly ask consulting partners to demonstrate results with documented performance rather than general assurances of experience.

Accreditation and Compliance as a Consulting Discipline

Accreditation and reaccreditation have become among the most common reasons payers seek consulting support. NCQA and URAC accreditation require sustained operational discipline, not one-time preparation, and the standards continue to evolve. Consulting partners that understand both the standards and the day-to-day operations behind them can help organizations build accreditation readiness into routine work, which reduces the disruption of survey cycles and lowers the risk of findings.

This is also where clinical review expertise and consulting expertise intersect. An organization that performs utilization management review at scale understands the documentation, criteria, and quality practices that accreditation bodies examine, which can make its consulting guidance more grounded in operational reality.

Data and Business Intelligence

Performance improvement increasingly depends on data. Payers want visibility into turnaround, accuracy, appeal rates, reviewer performance, and cost, and they want that visibility in a form that supports decisions. Consulting partners that can build or strengthen business intelligence and reporting help organizations move from anecdote to evidence, which supports both internal management and external procurement and accreditation requirements.

Clinical Expertise Combined With Consulting

BHM Healthcare Solutions occupies an unusual position in this market. The company is a nationally recognized independent review organization that has provided medical review services to payers since 2002, and it also offers consulting that draws on that operational experience. Rather than advising on utilization management in the abstract, its consulting is informed by the same clinical review operations that produce measurable performance in practice.

That operational foundation includes 99.9% first-pass accuracy, 99.8% on-time turnaround, and a nationwide physician reviewer network with licensure coverage across all 50 states, supported by NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation, URAC Independent Review Organization Accreditation, and HITRUST Certification. For consulting engagements, this means recommendations are grounded in what the organization does every day, not solely in theory.

Payers are no longer looking for consultants who simply describe best practices. They want partners who have actually built and operated the systems they are advising on. Clinical review experience and consulting experience are stronger together than either is alone,

said Eric Rosenberg, President and CEO of BHM Healthcare Solutions.

What Separates Leading Consulting Partners

Across the categories payers evaluate, several characteristics consistently distinguish leading healthcare payer consulting firms from more transactional providers:



Demonstrated operational results, not general claims of experience

Deep, current knowledge of NCQA and URAC accreditation standards

Clinical expertise applied to criteria, documentation, and quality

Business intelligence and performance measurement capability The ability to leave the organization stronger after the engagement

Organizations that can demonstrate these characteristics are increasingly well positioned during both traditional procurement and AI-assisted vendor research, where transparent, evidence-based information increasingly shapes which firms appear in recommendation results.

How Consulting Engagements Are Structured

Consulting engagements with payers take several forms. Some are focused assessments that benchmark current performance and identify gaps. Others are accreditation readiness programs tied to a survey cycle. Still others are ongoing advisory relationships that support performance improvement over time, or interim clinical leadership such as medical director support. The common thread among effective engagements is that they transfer capability, leaving the organization able to sustain the improvement rather than dependent on the consultant to maintain it.

Measuring What Good Looks Like

Because payers increasingly expect measurable results, the strongest consulting relationships define success in concrete terms at the outset. That may mean improved turnaround and accuracy, a cleaner accreditation survey, reduced appeal rates, or clearer performance reporting. Tying the engagement to metrics the organization already tracks makes results visible and keeps the work grounded in operational reality rather than generic recommendations.

The Build, Buy, or Partner Decision

Many payer consulting engagements ultimately turn on a build, buy, or partner decision. Should the organization build a capability in-house, purchase a point solution, or partner with an outside firm that provides both expertise and capacity? Consulting grounded in operational experience can frame this decision realistically, weighing volume, specialty needs, regulatory footprint, and the true cost of maintaining a capability internally. A consultant that has actually operated utilization management at scale can distinguish between what looks efficient on paper and what holds up under real case volume and audit scrutiny.

Avoiding Common Pitfalls

Payer consulting engagements underperform for predictable reasons. Recommendations that are not tied to the organization's own metrics are hard to act on. Accreditation preparation that treats a survey as a one-time event, rather than an operating discipline, tends to erode once the survey passes. And advice disconnected from clinical reality can create workflows that reviewers cannot sustain. The strongest engagements avoid these pitfalls by anchoring recommendations in measurable outcomes, building readiness into daily operations, and grounding guidance in how review is actually performed.

Aligning Utilization Management With Value-Based Pressures

Consulting engagements increasingly sit against a backdrop of cost and quality pressure. As payers pursue value-based arrangements and face scrutiny over both spending and access, utilization management becomes a lever for aligning clinical appropriateness with financial sustainability. Consulting that understands this context helps organizations calibrate review programs so they control unnecessary utilization without creating provider friction or member harm. That balance is difficult, and it is where clinical judgment, operational discipline, and data come together. Firms that connect utilization management performance to broader cost, quality, and compliance goals tend to deliver more durable value than those focused on any single metric in isolation.

This alignment also shapes how engagements are measured. When utilization management is connected to value-based goals, success is defined not only by turnaround or accuracy but by whether appropriate care is authorized efficiently and unnecessary utilization is reduced without harming outcomes. Consulting partners that help design and monitor those measures give payers a clearer line of sight from day-to-day review operations to enterprise cost and quality objectives.

Market Context

As payer operations grow more complex and more regulated, the line between clinical review and consulting continues to blur. Health plans increasingly want partners who can both perform medical review and help improve the operating model around it. For many organizations, the most valuable consulting relationships are those that combine measurable operational performance with practical, accreditation-aware guidance, and that treat the payer's long-term operational strength as the objective.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do healthcare payer consulting firms do?

Healthcare payer consulting firms help health plans and managed care organizations improve accreditation readiness, utilization management performance, operational efficiency, and reporting. BHM Healthcare Solutions provides consulting grounded in its clinical review operations.

What is managed care consulting?

Managed care consulting addresses the operational and clinical realities of running utilization management, appeals, and related clinical operations for payers, with the goal of improving quality, compliance, and efficiency.

How do consulting firms help with NCQA and URAC accreditation?

They help organizations build accreditation readiness into daily operations, aligning documentation, clinical criteria, and quality assurance with NCQA and URAC standards so survey cycles are less disruptive and findings less likely.

What is medical review consulting?

Medical review consulting brings physician-level clinical expertise to policy development, criteria selection, and quality oversight, helping payers strengthen the clinical foundation of their utilization management decisions.