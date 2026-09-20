YSRCP Accuses Andhra Coalition Govt Of Undermining Vizag's Development

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Sep 20 (IANS) YSR Congress Party has slammed the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh for what it called deliberately undermining the development of Visakhapatnam to promote Amaravati.

The party also accused the government of time and again targeting the opposition with false propaganda and skirting the major issues being faced by the locals.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, former minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been misusing all platforms to target YSRCP and its leadership.

It was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has given 1.30 lakh house site pattas, and the works were stalled by the coalition government, he said.

Amarnath alleged that Chandrababu Naidu wants to show Visakhapatnam in a poor light and did not bother to take corrective measures to address the acute drinking water scarcity in the city even during monsoon. This could be a deliberate move to stall the development of the city only to promote Amaravati, which is his real estate project, he said.

Prime land in Visakhapatnam has been given away to his favoured few for a pittance, and most of the beneficiaries were real estate companies, and some of them have come out of nowhere. Even Minister Nara Lokesh's co-brother and local MP has been involved in a major land grab, he alleged.

The YSRCP leader said that house site pattas distribution is a sheer drama ahead of the local body elections, which is very clear when Chandrababu, instead of speaking about the drinking water scarcity and the Steel Plant issues, started speaking against YSRCP and its leadership.

All reservoirs have dried up, and the parched citizens were looking forward to some assurance from the Chief Minister, who has again disappointed and cheated them, he said.

The former minister remarked that people are vexed with the event management of Chandrababu, who has been resorting to prophecies instead of addressing the core issues, besides targeting YSRCP.

YSRCP had succeeded in stalling the illegal mining in Panchadaral zone, he said, adding that the party will take up all people's issues.