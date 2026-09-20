TTD Ghee Row: YSRCP MP Targets Naidu, Cites ED, CBI 'Clean Chit'

YSRCP Leader Demands Apology Over 'False Allegations'

Former YSRCP MP Margani Bharat on Sunday targeted the Chandrababu Naidu-led state government over Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration, declaring that the central agencies ED and CBI have stated that there was no use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirupati prasadam.

Speaking to ANI, YSRCP leader Bharat accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of making unsubstantiated allegations regarding the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, asserting that no such adulteration of ghee had occurred during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure. The Former MP also declared that Naidu should apologise to the Hindu community over this matter. "The ED and CBI have clearly stated that no adulteration of ghee occurred in the Tirupati Laddu. Earlier, Pawan Kalyan and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made false allegations stating that adulteration had taken place. Now, I am asking Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu: What is your response to this particular issue now? When no adulteration took place and you falsely accused former AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, what is your response to this? You have to face the heat, and you must apologise to the entire Hindu community across the globe," said Bharat.

ED Arrests Co-conspirator in Adulteration Case

Bharat's remarks came amid the ED's arrest of one of the co-conspirators in connection with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration case for facilitating the procurement of adulterants and manufacturing adulterated ghee at his factory premises.

Identified as Kailash Chand Mangla, the accused was arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He was arrested on September 17 and produced before the Special Court (PMLA) in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, which remanded him to judicial custody.

ED investigation revealed that "adulterated ghee was allegedly manufactured using Refined Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palmolein and various chemicals, including MG-90, Monoglycerides, Myvacet Soft 400 and Acetic Acid Ester, and was subsequently supplied as Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee for supply to TTD."

Earlier, the ED had arrested Vipin Jain, promoter and director of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt Ltd, who is alleged to have orchestrated the manufacture and fraudulent supply of adulterated ghee to TTD, as part of the ongoing investigation into the case. (ANI)

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