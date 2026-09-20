Cheetah 'Radha' Released In Gandhi Sagar MP's Count Crosses 56

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday released the female cheetah, Cheetah Conservation Botswana (CCB-2), at the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Neemuch and named her Radha.

CCB-2, a female cheetah brought to India from Botswana, was transferred from Kuno National Park to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary before being released into the sanctuary by the Chief Minister. The CCB indicates the country of origin and the wildlife organization that managed her before she was brought to India.

'Asia's First Such Project'

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said the state's cheetah conservation initiative is not merely a Madhya Pradesh-specific project but the first such initiative in Asia, adding that the state now has more than 56 cheetahs, including cubs.

Yadav stated cheetahs had earlier disappeared from the Asian continent and credited the Prime Minister's support for the state government's decision to undertake the project.

"This is not merely a Madhya Pradesh-specific initiative but Asia's first such project; cheetahs had previously vanished from the continent. With the blessings of the Prime Minister, the Madhya Pradesh government resolved to undertake this task," Yadav said.

MP's Cheetah Population Crosses 56

Highlighting the progress made under the initiative, the Chief Minister said the number of cheetahs in the state has now crossed 56, including cubs. He said the development reflects the work ethic of his government.

"Today, there are over 56 cheetahs, including cubs, present in the state. This achievement reflects our government's work ethic," he said.

Yadav also congratulated the Forest Department, its officials and senior government officials for their contribution to the project.

"I would like to congratulate the Forest Department, its officials, and all the senior officials of our government," he said.

About Cheetah 'Radha'

Born in Ghansi, Botswana, CCB-2, now named Radha, arrived in India on February 28, at around two-and-a-half years of age. She was brought to Kuno National Park and subsequently kept in quarantine. After completing the quarantine period, she was released into the open forest in May, where she quickly adapted to Indian conditions.

Next Phase of Project Cheetah

CCB-2 will be part of the next phase of Project Cheetah. She will stay with the cheetahs already present at the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. With the release of CCB-2, the sanctuary will now have two male and two female cheetahs.

The move will also help in developing a long-term cheetah metapopulation across different landscapes.

The Central government's official Project Cheetah framework has set a target of developing a long-term metapopulation of 60-70 cheetahs across the Kuno-Gandhi Sagar landscape. (ANI)

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