Delhi CEO: Notice Doesn't Mean Name Deletion From Electoral Rolls

Notices Don't Mean Name Deletion, Clarifies Delhi CEO

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Sunday clarified that notices issued to certain electors during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls do not mean that their names will be deleted, while stating that no name can be removed without giving the elector an opportunity of being heard and passing a proper, speaking and appealable order.

The clarification came amid reports in print and social media about notices being issued to VIPs and marked electors during the SIR exercise in the national capital.

The CEO office said the draft electoral roll was prepared on the basis of information provided by electors in Enumeration Forms submitted to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and was published on August 31. The draft roll has been made available on the CEO Delhi website, offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), as well as at designated polling station locations.

The Election Commission of India had announced the SIR in Delhi on May 14 with the objective of ensuring that "No eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll."

According to the CEO's latest press note, electors appearing in the draft roll have been categorised into those who have mapped or linked themselves, or their progeny entries, with electoral rolls of the last intensive revision and those who could not establish such a link. Among them, notices are being issued to electors who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last intensive revision and those having "logical discrepancies" in their linking.

The CEO office said the list of electors to whom notices have been issued is available on the websites of the CEO Delhi, District Election Officers and Voter Centres. "All stakeholders are hereby informed that issue of Notice does not mean that their names will be deleted from the electoral rolls of NCT of Delhi," the CEO office said, adding that system-generated notices are being issued to correct data in ECINET.

"No name can be deleted without giving an opportunity of being heard and a proper speaking and appealable order," it said. The office further said there was "no existential crisis" arising from the notices, as being reported in social and print media.

Electors receiving notices can submit their replies and requisite documents to the concerned ERO or BLO. The CEO office said the list of documents prescribed by the ECI is "only Indicative not exhaustive" and that EROs, as statutory authorities, will take a final decision on a case-to-case basis after considering available documents and the BLO's report.

The disposal of notices is scheduled to be completed by October 29, following which the names of such electors will be included in the final electoral roll to be published on November 4.

Application Process and Key Dates

Meanwhile, the CEO Delhi's daily bulletin on SIR said a total of 84,263 Form-6 applications were received across Delhi between August 31 and September 19, in addition to 2,12,400 applications received up to August 30. Form-6 is used for inclusion of names in the electoral roll.

The bulletin said 174 Form-6A, 1396 Form-7 and 29,705 Form-8 applications were also received between August 31 and September 19.

The CEO office advised citizens to check their names in the draft electoral roll and submit Form-6 along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents if their names are missing. New applicants who attain the age of 18 years on or before October 1, 2026, can also apply through Form-6. Form-8 is to be used for shifting of address or modification of existing entries.

The claims and objections received up to September 30 are to be disposed of by October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, according to the latest CEO Delhi bulletin.

Special camps have also been planned on September 20 and 27 at all polling station locations, where citizens can avail electoral services. (ANI)

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