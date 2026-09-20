Indian High Commission In Ghana Leads Massive Beach Cleanup In Nungua

The High Commission of India in Ghana recently teamed up with partner organisations and hundreds of volunteers, drawing participation from members of the Indian diaspora, to execute a large-scale sanitation drive at Ananse Beach situated in Nungua.

Sharing details regarding the community initiative on the social media platform X on Saturday, the High Commission stated, "A cleaner coast, a stronger community! The High Commission of India, in collaboration with partner entities, and with the support of hundreds of volunteers, including members of the Indian community, joined hands at Ananse Beach in Nungua for a massive Cleanup Drive."

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The diplomatic mission further added, "Hundreds of volunteers came together to clear tonnes of waste from the shoreline and transformed Ananse Beach into a cleaner and greener space. The effort reflects the power of community participation and our shared responsibility to protect our oceans and environment. This initiative complemented the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign 2026, a call to action from the Indian government to inspire citizen ownership for a cleaner, greener future."

Meeting with Parliamentary Friendship Association

Prior to the coastal clean-up, India's High Commissioner stationed in Accra, S Bhagat, met Kwamena Minta Nyaku, Member of Parliament representing Cape Coast North, alongside Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament for Akim Oda, to deliberate on matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation across several shared sectors, with particular emphasis on parliamentary exchanges.

Highlighting the political roles of the visiting officials, the High Commission noted, "Kwamena Minta Nyaku and Alexander Akwasi Acquah are the current Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Ghana India Parliamentary Friendship Association, respectively."

Advancing Youth Programmes

Additionally, in the preceding week, High Commissioner Bhagat welcomed a delegation headed by Hilary Y. Awusie, who serves as the Chief Commissioner of the Ghana Scouts Association, to explore avenues for advancing collaborative youth programmes.

Detailing the diplomatic engagement on X, the High Commission stated, "High Commissioner of India S. Bhagat received a delegation led by Hilary Y Awusie, Chief Commissioner of Ghana Scouts Association; discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in youth empowerment, leadership development, education, community service and cultural exchange, further enriching the close India-Ghana partnership."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)