Government To Leverage Major Sporting Events To Market Kenya Globally

The Government will leverage Kenya's growing profile in international sport to market the country globally, promote tourism and investment, and strengthen international partnerships, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Musalia Mudavadi has said.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Joseph Busiega, during the 2026 Annual Diplomatic Golf Day, Mudavadi said Kenya's achievements in athletics, football and rallying, together with its growing role in hosting major international sporting events, offer valuable platforms to showcase the country's talent, tourism, culture and investment opportunities.

He highlighted the Safari Rally, Kenya's participation in continental football and Nairobi's opportunity to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships as milestones that enhance Kenya's visibility on the global stage.

Mudavadi also called on members of the diplomatic community and other golfers to explore Kenya's diverse golf courses as part of efforts to promote golf tourism, noting that the sport offers visitors an opportunity to experience the country's scenic landscapes, hospitality and tourism attractions.

The Annual Diplomatic Golf Day brought together 188 golfers from Nairobi's diplomatic community, including serving and retired Ambassadors, Staff at the Ministry as well as corporate leaders and other invited guests. The event provided an informal setting for interaction and relationship-building beyond traditional diplomatic engagements.

Mudavadi noted that golf and diplomacy share a unique bond, with both requiring patience, strategic thinking and respect for the rules of engagement.“A good swing on the fairway is not just about the final scorecard; rather, it is more about the enduring partnerships and friendships we strengthen with every swing,” Mudavadi said.

In attendance were Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Beyene Russom and Director General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs at the State Department for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Josphat K. Maikara.

The tournament culminated in the recognition of the day's top performers. Job Karimi emerged Overall Winner with 42 points, while Daniel Gathuo was the Men's Winner with 40 points and Nirav Shah the Men's Runner-Up with 39 points. Isabel Wanjohi won the Ladies' category with 39 points, while Nelius Kariuki was Ladies' Runner-Up, also with 39 points. In the Diplomat category, Daisy Mumbi emerged Overall Winner with 35 points, Amb. S. K. Maina was the Diplomat Men's Winner with 32 points, and Damaris Opemi took the Diplomat Ladies' Winner title with 30 points.

The tournament underscored how sport can serve as a bridge between diplomacy and tourism, giving Kenya an opportunity to build international relationships while showcasing its golf courses, landscapes, hospitality and wider tourism offering to a global audience.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Republic of Kenya.