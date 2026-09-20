Not Switzerland, This Is Jharkhand: Vande Bharat's Viral Hill Ride Through Lush Forests, Scenic Hills In Drone Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Aerial footage of an orange-and-grey Vande Bharat Express travelling through the forests and hills of Jharkhand has caught attention online after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a drone video showing the train winding through the scenic landscape.

The video shows the train making its way through stretches of dense greenery, valleys and rugged terrain along the Barkakana-Ranchi section of the railway network. The contrast between the bright orange-and-grey train and the surrounding green landscape has made the footage particularly striking for viewers.

The Barkakana-Ranchi railway line forms part of the route used by the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express. The train, numbered 22349/22350, connects Patna and Ranchi and passes through Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town, Barkakana and Mesra before reaching Ranchi. The service was introduced on June 28, 2023.

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The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat covers about 379 km and takes roughly six hours to complete its journey. It operates six days a week, with Tuesday being its weekly day of non-operation, according to available railway schedule information.

Netizens react

Vaishnaw's post drew attention from social media users, with viewers praising the unusual aerial perspective of the train travelling through Jharkhand's natural landscape.

Actor Anupam Kher was also among those reacting to the visuals, describing the view as beautiful.

One of the social media users remarked,“Absolutely amazing.”“Loved it! We are growing and progressing, and I'm hoping to see so much more ahead,” commented a second user. Many others also praised the Jharkhand's beauty.

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Another Instagram user shared that it gave them“goosebumps”.

The video has garnered over 4.8 million views.

Vande Bharat crosses Chenab Bridge in stunning video

Recently, a Vande Bharat train crossing the iconic Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir also grabbed attention online after the Ministry of Railways shared striking footage of the train travelling across the engineering landmark.

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The ministry shared the video on Thursday, September 10, with the caption,“A view so good, even scrolling has to wait,” accompanied by the hashtags #VandeBharat and #ChenabBridge.

The footage captures the orange-and-grey Vande Bharat making its way across the towering railway bridge, with the train set against the rugged mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.

Built across the Chenab River, the Chenab Bridge has emerged as one of the most prominent landmarks of India's railway infrastructure and a key part of the rail network connecting the region.