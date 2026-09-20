Russian Tanks Take Back Seat As 20-Km Drone 'Kill Zone' Limits Assaults Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Victor Tregubov, Spokesperson for the Joint Forces Grouping, said this during a television broadcast, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Heavy equipment is, in fact, no longer being used [by the Russians]. It exists, of course, but if we detect, say, one tank damaged somewhere in a day, that is a successful hunt, and it was most likely damaged somewhere deep in the rear. Possibly even by something like a mid-strike.

“But as for them directly advancing somewhere with tanks or heavy equipment – no. The kill zone extends 20 kilometers, and no 'cope cage' can protect against fiber-optic drones. So, under our current conditions, tanks have gradually moved not just to the back seat, but to the third row,” Tregubov said.

According to him, when several drones simultaneously hunt tanks within the kill zone, Russian forces can use heavy equipment only with mass drone support.

“And in addition to planning the entire operation, they also need to get the weather right so that drones are barely able to fly. In other words, if a storm with tornadoes were to hit somewhere here, the Russians would probably be able to deploy heavy equipment somewhat more extensively,” Tregubov said.

Russian forces try to expand area of control along border in Sumy region but fail -

As reported by Ukrinform, in June, soldiers from the Lasar's Group special unmanned aerial systems unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, working with artillery units from neighboring formations, destroyed 18 Russian tanks in a single special operation.