MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the information was published by NewsMaker.

According to local media, more than 21,000 people had voted in Transnistria as of noon.

The polling stations opened at 8:00 and will remain open until 20:00. The unrecognized leader of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, also cast his ballot.

According to regional media, a total of 17 polling stations were opened in Transnistria. However, information about their number remains contradictory, as addresses for only 15 polling stations have been published.

The only polling station whose opening was approved by the Moldovan authorities is located at the Russian Embassy in Chisinau.

Krasnoselsky said the number of residents of the region holding Russian citizenship could increase by the next elections. According to him, this could happen, in particular, due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree simplifying the process of obtaining Russian citizenship.

Earlier, the Transnistrian authorities published the addresses of 15 polling stations to be opened in eight cities in the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic. This came despite Chisinau sending a protest note to the Russian ambassador, as the opening of polling stations in Transnistria for the Russian State Duma elections had not been coordinated with Moldova's constitutional authorities.

Moldova's Foreign Ministry said the Russian Embassy in Chisinau had coordinated with the Moldovan authorities the opening of only one polling station – at the embassy itself.

“Any other polling station opened without the consent of the constitutional authorities of the Republic of Moldova is an unfriendly step,” Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi said.

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As reported by Ukrinform, at the end of August, Moldova's Foreign Ministry condemned Moscow's plans to open additional polling stations in the unrecognized Transnistria region.

On Thursday, September 3, Moldova's Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's ambassador-designate, Oleg Ozerov, and handed him a protest note over Moscow's plans to open another 16 polling stations in Transnistria for the Russian State Duma elections.