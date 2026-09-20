Operation Vivaldi: Ukrainian Forces Deploy Ground Robots Behind Enemy Lines For First Time
“The Third Army Corps carried out a flanking maneuver, for the first time in the world deploying ground robots behind enemy lines, and also 'blinded' Russian drones,” the statement said.
According to the report, heavy bombers dropped kamikaze ground robots deep behind enemy lines.
“Infantry wins wars, but we protect our infantry, so robots go toward the enemy first. Air defense and electronic warfare 'blinded' enemy drones so that the enemy could not detect the offensive plan,” the Third Army Corps said in describing the operation.Read also: Operation Vivaldi: Third Army Corps shows strikes on Russian targets in Lyman sector
As reported earlier today, Commander of the Third Army Corps Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi said that, as part of the offensive Operation Vivaldi, Ukrainian forces had liberated the settlements of Shandryholove and Derylove and established full control over Drobysheve in the Donetsk region.
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