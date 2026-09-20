Northern Military Zone Thwarts Border Infiltration Attempt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Region foiled an infiltration attempt Sunday after border guard forces spotted a person trying to illegally cross the border at one of the border points.

Border guard forces engaged the infiltrator in accordance with the rules of engagement, arrested him and prevented him from crossing the border, before referring him to the competent authorities to complete legal proceedings against him.

The Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army affirmed that border guard units continue to carry out their duties with vigilance and firmness, as part of their responsibility to protect the Kingdom's borders, safeguard its sovereignty, and confront any infiltration attempts or illegal activities that could threaten national security and stability.

//Petra// NQ