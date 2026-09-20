Jordan To Join 6Th Arab Anti-Corruption Convention In Qatar

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) - Jordan will participate in the 6th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention, which opens on Monday in Qatar.

Running from September 21 to 23, the conference will assess progress on past decisions, review subcommittee recommendations, and address implementation challenges such as varying legislative frameworks and institutional capacities among member states.

With participation of 21 Arab countries, delegates will also focus on streamlining inter-state coordination and accelerating mutual legal assistance.

Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC) Chairman Hazem Majali will lead the Kingdom's delegation, who comprises JIACC board member Saad Shehab, Investigation and Operations Director Bakr Bqour, and International Partnerships Head Rawan Zoubi.

A side meeting of experts will draft a unified Arab guide for parallel financial investigations into corruption, while proposing ways to speed up mutual legal assistance and boost beneficial ownership transparency.

//Petra// HA