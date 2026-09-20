MSITEK Global / Key word(s): Agreement/Joint Venture

MSITEK Participates in New York Fashion Week Retail Innovation Lab

20.09.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST

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WALDORF, Germany, Sept. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSITEK, global SAP partner and digital transformation company, participated in the Retail Innovation Lab by NYFW Collections and SAP in New York during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).



As an innovative SAP partner invited to participate, MSITEK brought its perspective on enterprise innovation, digital transformation and the evolving role of AI in shaping the future of fashion retail. The Retail Innovation Lab is fashion-first experience that shows how connected customer journeys and retail operations work together. The lab demonstrates how AI, customer intent, and real-time store signals can deliver more relevant, personalized experiences across the fashion journey. SAP, MSITEK and a network of partners are contributing to the future of connected fashion retail through the Retail Innovation Lab. MSITEK at the Intersection of Technology, Fashion Retail and Innovation NYFW provides unique backdrop for bringing together leaders from technology, retail, fashion and business to explore how innovation is reshaping customer experiences, operations and the way organizations compete. As part of its participation, MSITEK provided an early look at its Smart Retail AI spot losses, forecast demand and turn store data into action - enabling smarter inventory decisions, leaner operations and stronger store performance. "We are excited to be part of the Retail Innovation Lab at New York Fashion Week" said Ashoo Tuli, Co-Founder and CEO, MSITEK. "New York Fashion Week is an extraordinary platform for bringing together creativity, technology and business leadership. For MSITEK, it is an opportunity to exchange ideas, showcase our innovation and explore how AI can create tangible business outcomes for fashion retail." About MSITEK MSITEK is a global SAP partner with 10+ years of experience turning enterprise technology into innovation, agility and measurable business impact. Powered by expertise in SAP Business AI platform, Business Data Cloud, S/4HANA, cloud transformation and intelligent automation, MSITEK helps organizations across North America, Europe and global markets modernize, innovate and accelerate growth. An Advanced-level partner in Business AI Platform and BDC competencies







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