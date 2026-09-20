Azerbaijan's Khodjavend Hosts Event Marking City Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A large-scale public and cultural event dedicated to September 20 - Khodjavend City Day - is being held in the city of Khodjavend, Trend's correspondent reports.

The event is jointly organized by the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khodjavend districts and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The main purpose of the event dedicated to Khodjavend City Day, which is being celebrated for the first time this year, is to mark the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and full sovereignty, preserve the history of the Azerbaijani people's Victory, bring together Khodjavend residents and contribute to the city's cultural life.

Various entertainment and creative programs have been organized for children and adults as part of the event. Exhibitions, creative and educational workshops, face painting, interactive games and other activities are being held for children.

In addition, the“Shangulum-Shungulum” play will be staged for young audiences during the day.

The program will also feature a concert dedicated to Khodjavend City Day. The concert will include performances by well-known representatives of the arts, as well as various musical and artistic performances.

Speeches are scheduled to be delivered at the event by Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khodjavend districts, and Murad Huseynov, Deputy Minister of Culture.

State officials, families of martyrs, Khodjavend residents, media representatives and other guests are attending the event.

A fireworks display is expected to be held at the end of the day to mark Khodjavend City Day.