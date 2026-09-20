Hyderabad: Ad Agency Owner Files Harassment Case Against Vijay Reddy

Banjara Hills Police have registered a case on a complaint filed by advertising agency owner against one Vijay Reddy of a digital marketing agency and others for alleged abusive behaviour, threats and insulting remarks.

According to the FIR copy, the complaint was received on 02.05.2026 at 1900 hours from Kalvala Shoba, 38, proprietor of an advertising agency, resident of Dilsukhnagar. In her complaint, Kalvala Shoba stated that for the past few days, Vijay Reddy, along with others, had been speaking to her in an abusive and inappropriate manner, causing mental stress and damage to her reputation.

Details of the Allegations

She alleged that after she posted on Twitter regarding illegal advertisement boards and lodged a complaint before the Lokayukta, the accused pressured her to withdraw the complaint and used abusive and derogatory language affecting her modesty. She further alleged they made insulting remarks stating that being a woman, she cannot question them.

Threats Citing Political Influence

The complainant stated that on 29.04.2026, when she along with her manager Saleem visited Haji Ali Juice Point, Banjara Hills, a known person Raj Kumar called her inside the parlour where Vijay Reddy was present. "When I questioned Vijay Reddy regarding the false and defamatory statements being spread about me, he threatened me, stating that he would continue doing so and 'see my end'. He further stated that his brother, Balmuri Venkat (MLC), would support him and said that, being a woman, I could not do anything against him. He openly threatened me using political influence. I have life threat from him," the complaint reads.

Police Register Case, Investigation On

Based on the complaint, K. Surendhar, SI of Police, Banjara Hills Police Station, registered a case in Crime No. 404/2026 under Sections 79, 351(2) of BNS and entrusted investigation to G. Sandhya Rani, SI of Police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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