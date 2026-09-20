Bigg Boss 8 Winner Gautam Gulati To Enter 'Rise & Fall' Season 2

Actor and reality TV personality Gautam Gulati is set to enter the second season of reality show 'Rise & Fall', adding another familiar face to the show's line-up. Gautam, who has been part of several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 8, will now be seen as a contestant in the 'Rulers' vs 'Workers' game. His entry was announced through a reveal video, where he spoke about his journey and his ability to bounce back after setbacks.

Gautam Gulati on Joining the Show

Talking about his return to the reality show space, Gautam said,“Jaise sher kabhi shikhar karna nahi bhulta usi tarah ruler rule karna nahi bhulta Aur uss ruler ki gadi se phisal gaye toh ab mujhe girne se hurt nahi hota kyuki girke uthne ki aadat Zara purani hai.”

Gautam also spoke about his journey, saying that he has often found himself standing on his own. He further made it clear that he is ready to make his presence felt inside the Tower.

“Basement ho ya penthouse Kis bhi jagha ko Gautam city banane mein mujhe zyaada time nahi lagta,” he said.

About 'Rise & Fall' Season 2

The second season of 'Rise & Fall' will see contestants divided between the luxurious Penthouse and the basic Basement. The positions can change during the game, with alliances and power also shifting along the way.

The show will be hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, marking his streaming hosting debut.

'Rise & Fall Season 2' will premiere on September 26 and will be available every day at 12 pm for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app, which has now been given the new identity of MX Player by Prime Video.

The series is an MX Original produced by Banijay Asia and was originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK. (ANI)

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