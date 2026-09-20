AIMIM Ready For Alliance In UP To Prevent BJP's Third Term: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that the party is ready to work with those who want to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from forming the government in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term, while asserting that the upcoming assembly election in the state will be different from the previous poll.

Speaking to ANI about the possibility of an alliance ahead of the UP assembly elections in 2027, Owaisi said that no single party can stop the BJP alone and invited like-minded parties for discussions. "We do not want the BJP government to be formed for a third time in Uttar Pradesh. If anyone does not want the BJP to form the government, they can talk to us. We are ready to work with you to stop the BJP from coming to power. But it is important to understand that you cannot stop the BJP alone," Owaisi said.

Recalling the party's efforts during the Bihar elections, the AIMIM chief said that his party had approached various opposition leaders seeking seats for an alliance, adding that none of them agreed to this. "We said this in Bihar as well, and our president, Akhtarul Iman, wrote a letter not just to the RJD or the Congress, but to all the CPI and Communist Party leaders. We said, 'Please give us six seats.' But they did not agree," he said.

AIMIM's Strengthened Base and Strategy

Owaisi said that AIMIM's organisation has strengthened in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the party's leadership has emerged from the grassroots level. "Our party organisation has become quite strong. Our leadership has emerged at the grassroots level, and our leaders have a strong connection with the ground. The party is working hard on its part," he said.

He added that the party would continue its work irrespective of alliance discussions. "Whether we are in talks with whom or not is a different matter, but we will continue our work. If you want to stop the BJP, come and talk to us. We are ready to work with you. Now, if they do not want to, that is fine. The people of Uttar Pradesh are watching who wants to stop the BJP and who wants to help it succeed," Owaisi said.

Upcoming Election to be 'Completely Different'

Owaisi also said that the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections would not be similar to previous elections and would pose different challenges. "Assembly elections are coming. It won't be the 2014 election, nor the 2017 election, nor the 2019 election, nor the 2022 election. This is going to be a completely different election," he said.

Targeting the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi alleged that several promises made by the party had not been fulfilled and raised issues related to governance, law and order, electricity and land disputes. "This will be a very different election and a very challenging one because the BJP hasn't fulfilled the promises they made," he said.

Criticism of Past and Present Govts

Criticising the previous Samajwadi Party government and the current BJP government, Owaisi said, "When the Samajwadi Party was in power, one kind of hooliganism used to happen. Someone else did it. Now, under their government, a different kind of hooliganism is happening."

He also raised questions over the alleged Ram Mandir embezzlement case and sought the release of the SIT report. "Why isn't the SIT report released to the public? Why doesn't the government release it? And why are those people getting bail? How are they getting bail? It's strange. This will also be a big talking point," Owaisi said.

Grassroots Campaign and Preparations

Talking about AIMIM's preparations for the upcoming elections, Owaisi said that the party has been visiting different constituencies to strengthen its organisation and understand people's issues. "In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, we have already visited various constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and will continue to do so. Today, we are in Kanpur. In six days, we will be in Shravasti, followed by Azamgarh," he said.

He added, "After that, we will hold public meetings in three or four other constituencies in Western Uttar Pradesh. The sole purpose is to strengthen our party organisation for the upcoming elections."

Owaisi said that remaining among people helps the party understand their problems on the ground. "By staying among the people, we can understand their suffering on the ground and highlight the difficulties this government has created for them," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)