Iridium Development Strengthens Florida Operations And Seeks Experienced Project Management Talent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employee-owned Florida builder seeks experienced construction professionals to support its growing portfolio of luxury residential projects across the state









Official logo mark for Florida custom home builder Iridium Development Inc.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridium Development Inc., a Florida-based custom home builder and general contractor specializing in luxury residential construction, announced plans to strengthen its operations across Florida while seeking experienced project management professionals to support its growing pipeline of custom residential projects.

With an established presence on both Florida's west and east coasts, including St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay, Clearwater, Sarasota, Miami and West Palm Beach, Iridium Development continues to pursue select luxury residential, waterfront and design-build opportunities throughout the state.

The company's ongoing project activity is creating opportunities for experienced construction professionals to lead complex projects from preconstruction through completion. Iridium completes approximately 20 to 30 custom homes annually, with project values ranging from approximately $1 million to $15 million.

“Our objective is to assemble the strongest project management team in Florida,” said Lee Seward, CEO and President of Iridium Development Inc.“We are looking for experienced leaders who understand that exceptional construction requires more than managing a schedule. It requires accountability, technical knowledge, clear communication and an uncompromising commitment to the client's vision.”

Iridium is seeking project executives, senior project managers, project managers and other experienced construction professionals with backgrounds in luxury custom homes, waterfront construction, major renovations and technically demanding residential projects. Candidates are expected to have experience in areas including budgeting, scheduling, procurement, subcontractor coordination, quality control and client communication.

The company offers qualified professionals the opportunity to work on distinctive residential projects within an employee-owned organization. Compensation and employee ownership opportunities are part of the company's employment structure, with opportunities for professional growth as Iridium continues to develop its project portfolio.

“Our people are the foundation of every successful project,” Seward added.“As we continue to grow, we intend to preserve the hands-on leadership, craftsmanship and attention to detail that define Iridium. We want to attract professionals who take personal ownership of their work and are motivated to build a long-term future with the company.”

Iridium Development brings more than 40 years of combined construction expertise, including more than 25 years of experience building luxury custom homes. The company manages residential projects from planning and budgeting through construction and completion, with a focus on project coordination, craftsmanship and client communication.

About Iridium Development Inc.

Iridium Development Inc. is a Florida-based, employee-owned custom home builder and general contractor specializing in luxury residential construction, renovations, waterfront homes and design-build projects. The company provides project management and construction services for highly customized residential projects across Florida.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Lee Seward, CEO

Iridium Development Inc.

561-597-0021

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Company Address:

2828 Central Ave

St. Petersburg, FL 33712

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

