MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Regalis Capital publishes three questions to ask an acquisition advisor before hiring: who pays the firm, how much market it covers, who works the deal.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Regalis Capital today published the three tests it says a business buyer should use to judge any acquisition advisor before hiring one. Does the firm work only for the buyer? Does it check the whole market of businesses for sale every week against what that buyer actually wants? Does it have the people to run the deal, not just advise on it?Buyers usually ask the question backwards. They ask who is cheapest, or who has the best deals. The more useful question is who is on the buyer's side of the table.Test one is who pays the firm. A business broker is paid by the seller and works for the seller. A buy-side advisory firm is paid by the buyer and works for the buyer. The person across the table is paid more when the price goes up.In Regalis Capital's experience, a buyer without an advisor negotiates price and terms against someone who is paid more when the price goes up, and does it for the first time against someone who does it every week.Test two is coverage. The single most common thing buyers say is that they can't find a good business to buy. That is almost never a shortage of listings.In Regalis Capital's experience, good businesses collect several interested parties in their first days on the market, and one person searching after work can't keep pace with that. A firm earns its place here only if it looks at the whole listed market on a schedule and scores every live listing against a written buy box.Test three is headcount, and it is the one buyers skip. Buying a business is a document job. On Regalis Capital deals it takes roughly 30 to 40 documents from the seller to get a lender to yes, and 60 to 100 to reach the closing table.On top of that there is a valuation, an offer, a letter of intent, a lender package, and diligence coordination that a seller's broker won't do. Regalis Capital runs a 108-person buy-side acquisition team, growing to 120, with over $300M under contract and closing currently and 200+ active buyers.Scale shows up in the filtering. Last year the firm sourced 171,190 deals, vetted 4,124 full deal packages, and reached 294 accepted offers. Most businesses for sale aren't worth buying, and the sorting is the service."Buyers are right to be skeptical, because everybody in this market says the same words," said the Regalis Capital team. "So ask three questions instead. Who pays you. How many businesses did you look at last year. How many people will actually touch my deal. The answers sort the field in about a minute."Regalis Capital is the leading buy-side acquisition advisory for SBA 7(a) business buyers in the United States. Free guides on the 7 questions to ask any acquisition advisor, SBA 7(a) deal structure, and what a business is worth on SDE and EBITDA multiples are published at href="" rel="external nofollow" regaliscapita.About Regalis CapitalRegalis Capital is a done-for-you business acquisition service that helps buyers find, value, negotiate and finance small business acquisitions, most of them with SBA 7(a) loans. The firm has over $300M under contract and closing currently and works with 200+ active buyers. Learn more at regaliscapital.

Ashley Miller

Regalis Capital Corp.

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Regalis Capital Publishes Three Tests for Choosing a Buy-Side Acquisition Advisor for an SBA 7(a) Purchase News Provided By Regalis Capital Corp. September 20, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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