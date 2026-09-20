Sharjah Safari To Reopen On September 21 What's New This Year?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As temperatures cool down in the UAE and the long awaited winter approaches, many outdoor destinations nationwide prepare to reopen its doors to the public. Among them is Sharjah Safari who announced it will start to welcome visitors for the new season on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Sharjah Safari is open daily from 8.30am to 6pm with gold, silver, and bronze ticket packages available. The park, operated by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, extends over an area of 8 square kilometres, and is located within the Al Bardi Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid.

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In comments on the announcement of the safari reopening, Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) said:“This season, we are bringing visitors closer to the many dimensions of the wildlife experience. Beyond observing animals in environments that reflect their natural habitats, visitors will have opportunities to discover the work and expertise behind their care. Our aim is for every visitor to leave Sharjah Safari with an enjoyable experience, deeper knowledge and a greater appreciation of our shared responsibility towards nature and wildlife."

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Over 100 new births in 3 months

The park has recorded 186 births through its breeding and animal care programmes from April to June this year alone. The new arrivals include a diverse range of species like South African giraffes, elephants, lions, oryx, blue wildebeest, impala, nyala and zebra.

"These births give visitors during the new season the opportunity to observe a new generation of animals and learn more about them up close." Sharjah Safari, the largest safari outside Africa, also recently welcomed six Critically Endangered Radiated Tortoise hatchlings.

Last year, the park recorded the arrival of its fifth African Savannah elephant calf and, for the first time, ring-tailed lemur twins.

Besides the new births this year, exclusive behind-the-scenes tours will be offered to guests to enjoy this season. They will be available during selected periods. The tours will give visitors a closer look at aspects of daily animal care while providing deeper insight into the animals' needs and the expertise and efforts involved in their care.

Educational and recreational programmes and activities will continue in Sharjah Safari this year too, alongside opportunities to observe animals across open spaces and environments that replicate their natural habitats.

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