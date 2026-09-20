Police Arrest Suspect After JD5,000 Burglary In Amman
Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) - Police arrested a suspect Sunday morning and recovered JD5,000 stolen from a roastery in Amman's Al-Wehdat district, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).
Following reports of the burglary, East Amman Police and the Criminal Investigation Department gathered evidence at the scene, identified the suspect, and tracked him down.
Officers arrested the suspect, recovered the full sum with his cooperation, and referred him for prosecution.
//Petra// HA
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