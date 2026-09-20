Mou Signed To Support Jordan's Industrial Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) – Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Future Skills Fund, aimed to foster cooperation and partnership in vocational and technical education, training, and employment.

The step also seeks to support skill development aligned with the needs of the Kingdom's labor market and the industrial sector.

According to a JCI statement issued on Sunday, the MoU, signed by JCI Acting Director-General Ishaq Arabiyat and the Fund's Executive Director, Dr. Zaid Arida, outlines cooperation in studying and analyzing labor market and industrial sector needs.

The memo covers exchange of studies and data, coordination with sectoral skills councils and relevant stakeholders, and steps to facilitate communication with industrial establishments and employers to conduct field studies and focus group discussions.

Under the MoU, cooperation areas aim to support field training and employment opportunities, nominate qualified trainees and graduates for training and job placements, and develop training programs that address the necessary skills and competencies for the industrial sector.

Furthermore, the agreement seeks to strengthen partnerships between stakeholders in vocational education and training and the industrial sector, which would support human resource development and enhance readiness of the national workforce to meet labor market demands.

//Petra// AG