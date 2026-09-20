Jordan Fintech Festival 2026 To Open Next Wednesday At Dead Sea

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- Jordan will launch the Jordan Fintech Festival 2026 next Wednesday at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center in the Dead Sea area.

Held under the theme: "Where Regulation Meets Innovation," the event will bring together financial institutions, regulators, fintech companies, investors and experts from Jordan, the region and the world.

The festival, which is organized by the Central Bank of Jordan, is held in partnership with the Association of Banks in Jordan and in cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

It forms part of efforts to strengthen Jordan's fintech system, support digital transformation and financial inclusion, and establish the kingdom as a regional hub for fintech and innovation.

Over two days, the festival will bring together decision-makers, bank and financial institution leaders, regulators, startups, investors and technology companies to exchange expertise, discuss developments in the financial services sector and explore cooperation and investment opportunities.

The program focuses on "key" issues shaping the sector's future, including digital payments, digital transformation in banking and finance, open finance, digital assets and blockchain technology, embedded finance, and banking-as-a-platform, alongside entrepreneurship, investment and startup system development.

The activities also cover sustainable finance, environmental governance, user experience in fintech platforms, and developments in virtual assets and asset tokenization.

The program features panel discussions, specialized workshops with local and international experts, an exhibition of the latest fintech solutions and products, startup pitch sessions, and networking events connecting innovators with investors and industry leaders.

It will also see a FinTech Hackathon, giving young innovators a platform to develop digital solutions for challenges facing the financial sector and to present their projects to experts, investors and financial institutions.

The festival aims to strengthen cooperation between financial institutions, startups and regulators, and to link financial innovation with actual market needs, giving startups greater access to investors, markets and potential partners.

The second edition builds on the first, which drew more than 1,200 participants from more than 31 countries and featured more than 40 speakers, according to organizers.

Attendance and registration are free for interested professionals, experts, investors, and representatives of financial institutions and startups, with the program and registration available on the festival's official website.

Through the festival, Jordan aims to strengthen its presence in the global fintech dialogue and position the kingdom as a platform connecting regulation, innovation and investment, supporting sector growth and opening new markets to Jordanian and regional companies and solutions.

//Petra// NQ